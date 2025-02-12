A SANDF member delivered an important speech to young recruits on how to care for their belongings and prevent theft

The man advised recruits to always lock their bungalows to ensure the safety of their valuables in the clip that was shared online

The speech, shared on TikTok, sparked a variety of reactions, from shocked social media users over theft in the SANDF to well-wishes for the recruits'safety

A member of the SANDF gave a speech to young men and women who were joining the military on keeping their valuables safe. Image: @newsnexussa and @don_selassi

A member of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) recently gave a straightforward speech to recruits, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding their belongings.

The speech was shared on TikTok under @newsnexussa, gaining 676K views, 26K likes and over 2K comments from social media users who had much to say.

The SANDF member lectures recruits

In the clip, the SANDF member is standing in front of rows of young men and women with their suitcases and bags beside them. He stresses the need to lock their bungalows at all times when leaving, highlighting that their cellphone and other goods could be at risk.

The man's message is clear as he reiterates his words to make sure everyone understands the gravity of the situation. He makes it clear that he does not want to hear complaints about stolen items later, urging recruits to take responsibility for their personal belongings.

Mzansi worries about the theft rate in the country

Many social media users were shocked that theft could even be a concern in the SANDF, as they felt it was an enviroment where everyone was disciplined enough to know what was right. Others congratulated the young recruits and wished them well, encouraging them to stay safe in their roles.

Young men and women proud of their country left their families to join the SANDF. Credit: MoMo Productions

User @JT RABS shared:

"Good luck the new team may the 1 from the above bless you....✨."

User @amitabhbachan said:

"Yoh even SANDF is worried about crime."

User @GHOST 👻 added:

"If SANDF is talking bout theft internally then I guess SA has no hope 😕."

User @SANDF shared:

"Welcome Boys and girls."

User @Zunai Singh commented:

"SANDF 101, learn to lock your doors. some say they actually forgot to lock the door right after this briefing 😂🤣."

User @dentha said:

"All the best to them ✌️."

