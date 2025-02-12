A woman proudly showcased her Gas and Refrigeration short course, revealing that she earns more than some degree holders

She shared her story as motivation for Grade 12 certificate holders struggling to find university placement and those who did not pass not to lose hope

The video shared on Tiktok gained massive attention, sparking discussions about the value of skilled trades and education choices

A young lady took a chance, tried a two-week course, and shared her skill-acquired joy online. Image: @yolie_junior

A young woman inspired many on social media after sharing how a two-week Gas and Refrigeration changed her life and finances.

The woman known on TiTok as @yolie_junior completed her course in Richards Bay and was ready to start working soon after that.

The woman flexes her course with high earnings

In the video, @yolie_junior is seen operating a large air conditioner in the workshop alongside fellow trainees. The clip features a voice recording encouraging people to consider short courses like hers, highlighting their high earnings potential, sometimes even surpassing those of degree holders.

In a follow-up video, she shares that she paid R10,000 for the course and praises the lecturer and school owner for their patience and thorough explanations.

SA appreciates the woman's advice

The video gained massive traction, with many social media users interested in enrolling in similar programmes. Some applauded her for highlighting the value of skilled trades and advised people never to underestimate technical skills. Others, however, felt she shouldn't have compared her earnings to degree holders, arguing that different career paths have advantages.

A woman motivated those who failed Grade 12 to try short courses. Image: @yolie_junior

User @TRENDSANDSCOOPSMZANSI said:

"A skill is more valuable..🫡🫡."

User @Vee added:

"I need a short course that I can do online."

User @Phumlani Gumede noted:

"As a degree holder, ngiyavuma (I agree) when it comes to the pay 💯."

User @Syd said:

"People shouldn't sleep on Short Courses."

User @Molwedi Rams added:

"Interesting field only issue I have is being called at 2 am to fix refrigerators at a mortuary 😭😭."

User @Thobelani Thobe115 shared:

"Study what the market wants👌."

