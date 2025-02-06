A South African woman just dropped the ultimate study plug for Capitec clients on social media

The TikTokker informed them about available discounts on short courses from the University of Cape Town

Netizens thanked her for the tip and are excited to explore courses that could boost their career prospects

One woman shared a sweet deal for Capitec clients. She mentioned they can get GetSmarter discounts on short courses by using their banking apps.

Courses to improve skills

She detailed how her followers can access the deals in a video on her TikTok page @koki_at_home.

It gained a lot of traction since most people are trying to improve their skills in South Africa’s competitive job market.

Capitec's GetSmarter offerings

According to Capitec, clients qualify for a R4,000 discount on any GetSmarter short course when they pay with their Capitec card.

This offer covers over 70 courses from the University of Cape Town and its Graduate School of Business, as well as dynamic programmes from Saïd Business School and the University of Oxford.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Viewers responded with thank-yous. Young professionals and students are keen to further their education with the short courses.

See some comments below:

@nondumisombambo said:

"Oh my gosh. I have been meaning to do the compliance course."

@dimakatsophadi mentioned:

"Thank you, you got yourself a follow. 🥰"

@tumimatlala02 wrote:

"My goodness, I had no idea. Thank you so much. 😍"

@Proliferator stated:

"More content like this on my #fyp, please. 🙏🏽"

@MutshidziM shared:

"Yup that’s true. My data analysis course was R16600, but I ended up paying R11900 with Capitec GetSmarter."

@Muriell commented:

"Thank you, queen. ❤️😘"

@MaKeas typed:

"Thank you I'm going to try it out."

@SpiceNSlicewithDee added:

"I know you’re talking about Capitec clients but for FNB clients who can’t afford to pay for courses, the bank offers up to 6 free Udemy courses per year under the Ebucks section. 😊"

