Global site navigation

“Thank You, Queen”: Woman Shares Plug for Discounted Short Courses for Capitec Clients
People

“Thank You, Queen”: Woman Shares Plug for Discounted Short Courses for Capitec Clients

by  Hilary Sekgota 2 min read
  • A South African woman just dropped the ultimate study plug for Capitec clients on social media
  • The TikTokker informed them about available discounts on short courses from the University of Cape Town
  • Netizens thanked her for the tip and are excited to explore courses that could boost their career prospects

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

Photos of a TikTok content creator
A woman shared a plug for affordable short courses. Image: @koki_at_home
Source: TikTok

One woman shared a sweet deal for Capitec clients. She mentioned they can get GetSmarter discounts on short courses by using their banking apps.

Courses to improve skills

She detailed how her followers can access the deals in a video on her TikTok page @koki_at_home.

It gained a lot of traction since most people are trying to improve their skills in South Africa’s competitive job market.

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

A stock image of woman doing school work
A young woman was snapped studying. Image: Stock photo
Source: Getty Images

Capitec's GetSmarter offerings

According to Capitec, clients qualify for a R4,000 discount on any GetSmarter short course when they pay with their Capitec card.

Read also

"There's money in Mzansi": 22-year-old's salary disclosure has netizens in awe

This offer covers over 70 courses from the University of Cape Town and its Graduate School of Business, as well as dynamic programmes from Saïd Business School and the University of Oxford.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Viewers responded with thank-yous. Young professionals and students are keen to further their education with the short courses.

See some comments below:

@nondumisombambo said:

"Oh my gosh. I have been meaning to do the compliance course."

@dimakatsophadi mentioned:

"Thank you, you got yourself a follow. 🥰"

@tumimatlala02 wrote:

"My goodness, I had no idea. Thank you so much. 😍"

@Proliferator stated:

"More content like this on my #fyp, please. 🙏🏽"

@MutshidziM shared:

"Yup that’s true. My data analysis course was R16600, but I ended up paying R11900 with Capitec GetSmarter."

@Muriell commented:

"Thank you, queen. ❤️😘"

@MaKeas typed:

"Thank you I'm going to try it out."

Read also

"Straight from home to res": Rich kid’s lavish university move-in has SA talking

@SpiceNSlicewithDee added:

"I know you’re talking about Capitec clients but for FNB clients who can’t afford to pay for courses, the bank offers up to 6 free Udemy courses per year under the Ebucks section. 😊"

Other viral stories about short courses

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Hilary Sekgota avatar

Hilary Sekgota (Deputy Human Interest HOD) Hilary Sekgota is the Head of Desk for Evening and Weekend content at Briefly News. She completed a BA in Communication Science from Unisa in 2018 and a Diploma in Journalism from Varsity College in 2010. She also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. Hilary joined the Briefly News team in 2022 and started her journalism career at Tshwane Sun. She has 12 years of experience covering current affairs and human interest topics. Email: hilary.sekgota@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: