“There’s Money in Mzansi”: 22-Year-Old’s Salary Disclosure Has Netizens in Awe
- A young man recently hopped on the TikTok trend to reveal how much money he earns at his job
- The 22-year-old South African shared a video on his page displaying the salary he gets every month
- The post attracted lots of attention with people expressing curiosity about his well-paying career
A new challenge on social media has taken off with people disclosing their salaries and other personal details.
Man gets candid about his income
Just like a 22-year-old gent who announced his monthly earnings, a cool R63,500. The video on his TikTok account @ndumii_mthethwa gained traction and became a hot topic among viewers.
His work clothes are making netizens think he must be working in a top-tier industry.
SA youth chase lucrative careers
Given South Africa’s high youth unemployment rate, many people are actively searching for well-paying jobs and career insights to help them access these opportunities.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Many are left wondering what kind of job pays such a handsome sum. Some commenters also shared details on their earnings or how they manage to get by.
Have a look at some reactions below:
@AbutiSensational wrote:
"R63500 as an artisan? Ko kae monna?"
@dzungy posted:
"R63500 + R350, we can build a home."
@Nelo stated:
"I'm not asking for much neh. Can you please plug us youngins with how to get there? Just direction nyana, even if you give hints. We'll do the research, please. 😭"
@nandizuma asked:
"Where do you work sir? I'm currently in matric and trying to find a career path."
@Nobu shared:
"Age:25 Salary: The Lord will provide honestly."
@MamaLayla wrote:
"Thina we are scared to tell you cause our stalkers are looking out. 🥺"
@lihleartstudio typed:
"It's my turn to turn around and ask God for another job. 😭🥺"
@Nontle_Magasela added:
"Eh, there's money in Mzansi. 😭😭"
Other SA people show their income
