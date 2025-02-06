Global site navigation

“There’s Money in Mzansi”: 22-Year-Old’s Salary Disclosure Has Netizens in Awe
People

by  Hilary Sekgota 2 min read
  • A young man recently hopped on the TikTok trend to reveal how much money he earns at his job
  • The 22-year-old South African shared a video on his page displaying the salary he gets every month
  • The post attracted lots of attention with people expressing curiosity about his well-paying career

Photos of a South African TikTokker
A gent flexed his monthly income on social media. Image: @ndumii_mthethwa
Source: TikTok

A new challenge on social media has taken off with people disclosing their salaries and other personal details.

Man gets candid about his income

Just like a 22-year-old gent who announced his monthly earnings, a cool R63,500. The video on his TikTok account @ndumii_mthethwa gained traction and became a hot topic among viewers.

His work clothes are making netizens think he must be working in a top-tier industry.

A stock photo of a man browsing for jobs
A man was snapped searching for a job online. Image: Stock photo
Source: Getty Images

SA youth chase lucrative careers

Given South Africa’s high youth unemployment rate, many people are actively searching for well-paying jobs and career insights to help them access these opportunities.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Many are left wondering what kind of job pays such a handsome sum. Some commenters also shared details on their earnings or how they manage to get by.

Have a look at some reactions below:

@AbutiSensational wrote:

"R63500 as an artisan? Ko kae monna?"

@dzungy posted:

"R63500 + R350, we can build a home."

@Nelo stated:

"I'm not asking for much neh. Can you please plug us youngins with how to get there? Just direction nyana, even if you give hints. We'll do the research, please. 😭"

@nandizuma asked:

"Where do you work sir? I'm currently in matric and trying to find a career path."

@Nobu shared:

"Age:25 Salary: The Lord will provide honestly."

@MamaLayla wrote:

"Thina we are scared to tell you cause our stalkers are looking out. 🥺"

@lihleartstudio typed:

"It's my turn to turn around and ask God for another job. 😭🥺"

@Nontle_Magasela added:

"Eh, there's money in Mzansi. 😭😭"

Other SA people show their income

