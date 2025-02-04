A South African woman shared info on social media about how she got an entry-level mining job

She shared a video about the short course that helped her find a job when she was unemployed

Her TikTok clip is full of practical advice and has encouraged many viewers to follow in her footsteps

A safety officer shared insight on the mining industry. Image: @kgaogelo.111

Source: TikTok

Looking to break into the mining industry? One determined woman proved that short courses can make all the difference.

Type of Yellow Machine certificate

The lady said she has several Yellow Machine certificates but used one that's focused on Articulated Dump Trucks (ADT) to get a job.

She explained in the video on her TikTok page @kgaogelo.111 that choosing the right course was essential.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“I chose the one I knew was in demand.”

A woman took a selfie in her car. Image: @kgaogelo.111

Source: TikTok

Level up your skills

The lady stressed the importance of investing in education, especially after getting your foot in the door. "Do more short courses, a diploma or a degree."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens flooded the comments with more questions. Many shared their own experiences and dreams of starting in mining.

See some comments below:

@sgudu68 said:

"Please share recruitment agencies for mining."

@@peter.maestro1 commented:

"My sister you are a good person to influence me. I want to join you, I did my short course in OHS."

@valencialeratomas posted:

"I am also planning on bagging these yellow machines, and then following your footsteps you inspire me so much. 💕"

@masiliae90j shared:

"The mining industry is so big. You just need to know one thing as an entry as she said then from there NEVER STOP LEARNING Comp A 4. Aomething Legal liability 800 then boom supervisor."

@sibusiso_mkhonza asked:

"Is it a must to have a matric for an ADT operator?"

@rethabile9779 wrote:

"Thanks again for explaining even more. I'm still new here, so if I only did a dump truck license, will I also need a driver's license like Code 10?"

@ishmobrahim typed:

"Someone advised me to do winch operator. So how much is their rate per hour roughly?"

@madamkellyzitha added:

"Thank you sis! 🥰🥰🥰🥰"

Mzansi youth share career tips

A young woman shared how she changed her life by doing short courses that landed her a dream job.

Briefly News also reported that a TikTokker shared a plug for short courses to score jobs in the mining industry.

also reported that a TikTokker shared a plug for short courses to score jobs in the mining industry. One guy shared his insights on social media about the degrees that are in high demand in Mzansi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News