South Africans were inspired by a lady’s success story after taking a leap of faith with short courses

The young woman generated almost a million views from curious South Africans who would like to further their studies

Short courses are a great resource to secure better job opportunities by expanding your skills

The unemployment rate in South Africa, unfortunately, remains embarrassingly low, even among the youth.

A lady inspired SA with her success story. Image: @phuti_mathatho

Source: TikTok

Mzansi was hopeful after seeing one woman’s successful journey in upscaling her life through short courses.

SA moved by lady’s success through short academic courses

One lady highlighted the importance of expanding your skills as a person in order to secure better opportunities. Phuthi Mathatho observed the never-ending crisis of joblessness in South Africa and prepared herself well.

Mathatho took matters into her own hands, signed herself up for short courses, and secured a good job right after. The lady plugged Mzansi with the right information and shared that she studied at Nosa and paid R22K for tuition.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Short courses can change your life for the better

Expanding your skills and experiences plays a huge role in securing a good job. The short period of study is filled with resources that could set you apart from your competitors.

Gauteng News also explained that for many Mzansi people, short courses are a ladder to climb higher in their careers or even pivot to entirely new professions. Not all short courses are accredited therefore it is wiser to search for ones that are, in order to add more value.

Mzansi reacts to woman’s success journey after short course

Social media users were inspired by the woman’s journey and commented:

@EntleMshengu said:

“I am a safety officer today I earn more than R30K with short certificates from Nosa. I even registered with the SACPCMP council as a CHSO.”

@percie.crawford💗 highlighted:

“Please go to school and get degrees guys, luck doesn’t work the same, hey.”

@TSHEPO MOKGWATSANE🇿🇦🇸🇦 commented:

“I did my firefighter training for four months and I am currently working in the Middle East.”

@qashana1 was moved:

“I’m currently doing that short course, I’m inspired. I honestly can’t wait for my turn. Congratulations stranger.”

@Lindsay04 wrote:

“My Daughter is starting in February, too.”

