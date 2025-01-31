Global site navigation

“You Have a Private Jet?”: SA Amazed by Hun Carrying Designer Handbag in Taxi
by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • One fashion-forward lady boggled Mzansi when she travelled to work in a taxi after purchasing a luxurious handbag 
  • The hun clutched her designer purchase as she rocked back and forth in an empty and rusty taxi, which puzzled her audience 
  • Social media users shared their thoughts about the now-viral TikTok video in a thread of comments 

South African youngsters are driven by trends whether birthed by social media or a famous designer.

One hun showed off her big-girl purchase
One hun's lifestyle choice had Mzansi talking. Image: @aphiwerh_mjaja
Source: TikTok

Influencers have been doing a good job in promoting luxurious brands that ordinary South Africans would rather starve than not have a trendy item.

SA amazed by hun carrying designer handbag in taxi

A young Mzansi woman from KwaZulu-Natal showed off her contradicting lifestyle after spending thousands of rands on a designer bag only to travel in a beat-up taxi to work.  The lady, Aphiwe showed off her R7K Coach tote bag and filmed her rusty ride.

She travelled in an empty minibus taxi that could use a revamp and extra love from the owner. After Aphiwe uploaded the video on TikTok from her friends to see, the clip went viral with 170.5K views.

Mzansi had a lot to say about the woman’s decision to carry on riding in a taxi rather than buying her own car since she could afford a designer handbag.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady with designer bag in taxi

Hun's designer bag had tongues wagging
SA was wowed by lady's expensive designer handbag. Image: @aphiwerh_mjaja
Source: TikTok

Social media users were boggled by the hun’s lifestyle and commented:

@entlee trolled the hun:

“A Coach bag and a private jet? You're setting the standard.”

@︎ roasted the woman:

“Big A, you even booked all 14 seats for yourself.”

@MaQue Mngoma wrote:

“The money you spent on the Coach bag was not going to buy you a car, anyway. Spoil yourself.”

@BIG NDI 🫧 said:

“There is no car for R7K my baby, spoil yourself.”

@short.mami pointed out:

“At the end of the day, you have a Coach bag.”

@Nthaby_Ralekholela🌹 explained:

“Me yesterday when I carried Le Creuset back to my RDP where I’m renting. The best we can do is breathe and reboot.”

@miinniie asked:

“You have a private jet baby?”

Source: Briefly News

