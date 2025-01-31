“You Have a Private Jet?”: SA Amazed by Hun Carrying Designer Handbag in Taxi
- One fashion-forward lady boggled Mzansi when she travelled to work in a taxi after purchasing a luxurious handbag
- The hun clutched her designer purchase as she rocked back and forth in an empty and rusty taxi, which puzzled her audience
- Social media users shared their thoughts about the now-viral TikTok video in a thread of comments
South African youngsters are driven by trends whether birthed by social media or a famous designer.
Influencers have been doing a good job in promoting luxurious brands that ordinary South Africans would rather starve than not have a trendy item.
SA amazed by hun carrying designer handbag in taxi
A young Mzansi woman from KwaZulu-Natal showed off her contradicting lifestyle after spending thousands of rands on a designer bag only to travel in a beat-up taxi to work. The lady, Aphiwe showed off her R7K Coach tote bag and filmed her rusty ride.
She travelled in an empty minibus taxi that could use a revamp and extra love from the owner. After Aphiwe uploaded the video on TikTok from her friends to see, the clip went viral with 170.5K views.
Mzansi had a lot to say about the woman’s decision to carry on riding in a taxi rather than buying her own car since she could afford a designer handbag.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi reacts to lady with designer bag in taxi
Social media users were boggled by the hun’s lifestyle and commented:
@entlee trolled the hun:
“A Coach bag and a private jet? You're setting the standard.”
@︎ roasted the woman:
“Big A, you even booked all 14 seats for yourself.”
@MaQue Mngoma wrote:
“The money you spent on the Coach bag was not going to buy you a car, anyway. Spoil yourself.”
@BIG NDI 🫧 said:
“There is no car for R7K my baby, spoil yourself.”
@short.mami pointed out:
“At the end of the day, you have a Coach bag.”
@Nthaby_Ralekholela🌹 explained:
“Me yesterday when I carried Le Creuset back to my RDP where I’m renting. The best we can do is breathe and reboot.”
@miinniie asked:
“You have a private jet baby?”
