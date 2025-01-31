One fashion-forward lady boggled Mzansi when she travelled to work in a taxi after purchasing a luxurious handbag

The hun clutched her designer purchase as she rocked back and forth in an empty and rusty taxi, which puzzled her audience

Social media users shared their thoughts about the now-viral TikTok video in a thread of comments

South African youngsters are driven by trends whether birthed by social media or a famous designer.

One hun's lifestyle choice had Mzansi talking. Image: @aphiwerh_mjaja

Source: TikTok

Influencers have been doing a good job in promoting luxurious brands that ordinary South Africans would rather starve than not have a trendy item.

SA amazed by hun carrying designer handbag in taxi

A young Mzansi woman from KwaZulu-Natal showed off her contradicting lifestyle after spending thousands of rands on a designer bag only to travel in a beat-up taxi to work. The lady, Aphiwe showed off her R7K Coach tote bag and filmed her rusty ride.

She travelled in an empty minibus taxi that could use a revamp and extra love from the owner. After Aphiwe uploaded the video on TikTok from her friends to see, the clip went viral with 170.5K views.

Mzansi had a lot to say about the woman’s decision to carry on riding in a taxi rather than buying her own car since she could afford a designer handbag.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady with designer bag in taxi

SA was wowed by lady's expensive designer handbag. Image: @aphiwerh_mjaja

Source: TikTok

Social media users were boggled by the hun’s lifestyle and commented:

@entlee trolled the hun:

“A Coach bag and a private jet? You're setting the standard.”

@︎ roasted the woman:

“Big A, you even booked all 14 seats for yourself.”

@MaQue Mngoma wrote:

“The money you spent on the Coach bag was not going to buy you a car, anyway. Spoil yourself.”

@BIG NDI 🫧 said:

“There is no car for R7K my baby, spoil yourself.”

@short.mami pointed out:

“At the end of the day, you have a Coach bag.”

@Nthaby_Ralekholela🌹 explained:

“Me yesterday when I carried Le Creuset back to my RDP where I’m renting. The best we can do is breathe and reboot.”

@miinniie asked:

“You have a private jet baby?”

