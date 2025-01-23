A fashion-forward gent was roasted by South Africans after rocking an unusual design in a recent video

The chap is an art lover and experiments with different styles that show off his diversity and creativity

Social media users could not get over the gent’s unique chest-high pants and shared light banter in the comments section.

A South African man failed to impress Mzansi with his innovative chest-size pants and got roasted instead.

A gent showed off his innovative fashion sense on TikTok. Image: @grootman_moz

The conversation made up a thread of over seven thousand comments critiquing the unusual design.

Mzansi floored by fashion-forward gent in viral TikTok video

A South African creative man was boggled when he woke up to numerous notifications from TikTok after one of his videos went viral. The gent had no idea what gave him five seconds of fame and checked out his social media.

After scrolling on TikTok, he realised that he was on the chopping board, including his green chest-size pants. The innovative trousers surprised his followers and other social media users.

Over seven thousand people critiqued the designer’s unique style, with most giving him a thumbs down. The chap defended his outfit, which he has worn multiple times, including at his graduation.

They likened his look to the energetic Dr Malinga, who often placed his trousers right on his chest.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to fashion-forward gent’s unique style

Mzansi reacts to fashion-forward gent's unique style

Social media users were not pleased with the gent’s unusual outfit and shared their thoughts in a thread of over 7K comments:

@zizo💋 shared:

“I knew the pants I drew in primary exist.”

@Zoey♡ was turned off:

“Imagine having a long, bad day, and your boyfriend comes to pick you up wearing this.”

@Mama Tumi realised:

“2025 is going to be a very long year.”

@bokamosorm explained:

“It’s high fashion.”

@indigo spams pointed out:

“I don't think we're ready for this level of fashion right now.”

@Malley said:

“Exactly how long my January has been.”

