A brilliant fashionista created a high-fashion look out of multiple Woolworths carrier bags

We're not quite sure what Anna Wintour would say, but this writer/fashion guru approves of the creation

Netizens were in awe of the mesmerising piece and gave the designer his well-deserved flowers in the comments section

Whatever Anna Wintour says about this talented Mzansi designer will have to wait because we are obsessed.

A Mzansi designer stunned the internet with his brilliant design using Woolworths carrier bags. Image: @ndiwavho.couture

Source: TikTok

The fashionista collected multiple carrier bags from Woolworths to create a stunning masterpiece.

A stylish and talented designer on TikTok stunned Mzansi with his marvellous creations. The young fashionista collected Woolworths' most loved signature carrier bags to create a stunning masterpiece.

After showing the internet his brilliant creation, Mzansi gasped at the beauty and played on the fabric. One can barely tell that the look is made out of shopping bags, the way it is so elegant.

The creator captioned his post:

"A new outfit in the Woolworths collection took a little longer than expected to finish this."

Watch the video below:

Believing in your unique craft

There are probably thousands of people who do the same thing this fine artist does, but what sets him apart is his persistence, creativity, and love of what he does, which effortlessly captures another fashion enthusiast's attention. His latest piece is simply breathtaking.

Netizens could not sit back and watch the brilliance, so they gave the young creator his flowers while he could still smell them:

@Miss Dee showed love to the young designer:

"May the good Lord protect you and your talent, you're going places."

@MakaNicky sees herself wearing the beautiful creation:

"l would definitely slay this."

@Khanyiwest wished the fashionista well:

"Please I want to see you on billboard one our African design artist continue do your thing beautiful."

@nthabilicious biggy could not hide her love for the designer's work:

"Yho I love it Shem you always amaze me Shem your talent is marvelous."

Woman Turns R170 Dress Into Stunning Designer-Like Elegant Piece

Briefly News also reported that the power of styling is unmatched and that we have been proven this theory time and time again by fashion gurus online.

Two Besties on TikTok showed Mzansi how to look stunning on a budget when they bought a R170 dress from Small Street.

