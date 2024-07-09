A fashionista on TikTok showed off his design skills as he created a stunning Durban July-inspired look

The extravagant gown was made out of recycled plastic bags that he turned into a high-fashion outfit with Rapunzel-inspired golden locks

The fashion icon dedicated his entire TikTok account to show off his couture design looks that he makes with recycled materials

Durban July is one of Mzansi's most extravagant days, where celebrities show off their glamorous sides.

A TikTok fashionista created a Durban July-inspired dress with plastic bags. Image: @ndiwavho.couture

The event is equivalent to Anna Wintour's Met Gala, where celebrities can go as big as they want with fashion.

Durban July best-dressed list

Durban July is Mzansi's biggest night in fashion and horse betting. This extravagant event showcases celebrities' glamorous sides.

Every Mzansi celebrity dreams of going to the Met Gala one day, but while they wait for that invitation, they create their own big night in fashion in Durban in July. Many South Africans stay up to see what their favourite celebrities wear at extravagant events.

This couture queen decided to wow Mzansi with his incredible inventions using recyclable materials. Ndiwavho, the master of Mzansi couture, shared what he would have worn to flirt with horses at The Durban July.

He captioned his clip:

"Now, don't laugh. In my mind, it looks so much better, and it was for Durban July."

Watch the video below:

Durban July high-fashion night

Most people go to Durban July to bet and show off their fashion taste and stunning physique in extravagant dresses. The underwhelming part about Durban July is that celebrities always go for the same look: beads, feathers, lace…gosh, how boring.

If you're going big, could you make sure to do so and leave no room for crumbs? Ndiwavho understood the assignment and came up with his creation.

Netizens were amazed by his glamorous and extravagant style:

@Leratoadores the fashionista's work:

"2025 Met gala is yours. You’ll be designing Tyla’s outfit."

@olethambokazi4 loved the look:

"I think you respected the Durban July theme more than others because what this looks good."

Nigerians Roast SA Designers Who Stole Their Designs at the Durban July

Briefly News also reported that this year's Durban July fashion has been a hot topic, with fans and enthusiasts discussing celebrity outfits, including those worn by Lamiez Holworthy and Jessica Nkosi. Fans noticed South African designers took inspiration from Nigerian designers but felt the execution was poor.

