Doja Cat recently hit the Met Gala red carpet in a bathroom towel and sparked a frenzy of reactions from fans

This after the rapper was spotted ring shopping wrapped in a bed sheet, adding to her latest outrageous ensembles

While fans admired her for pushing boundaries, some netizens criticised Doja for going too far and appearing to never make an effort with her clothes

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Doja Cat left tongues wagging with her unconventional Met Gala outfit. Images: dojacat

Source: Instagram

Doja Cat attended the Met Gala looking like she just stepped out of the shower. The Paint the Town Red hitmaker had tongues wagging when she walked on the red carpet in a bathroom towel and heels.

Doja Cat stuns with Met Gala look

Doja Cat is not one to follow trends but instead, pushes boundaries to help set her apart from other entertainers. Be it in music or her outrageous fashion sense; the rapper is not afraid to make a spectacle of herself to stand out.

While some people would argue that she's making a fool of herself, Doja continues to go to the ends of the world to prove that she doesn't care for public opinion and sticks to her own lane.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

This was proven when she wore a bathroom towel to the Met Gala, complete with another towel wrapping her hair. The rapper finished the look with some accessories and walked the red carpet like there's nothing to it.

She later changed into a white shirt dress, which Twitter (X) user Popbase mentions was covered in hair gel to create a "wet look". Doja resembled a classic stone garden statue, perfectly fitting the Garden of Time theme.

Previously, Briefly News reported that Doja hit the town wearing a bed sheet that she could barely keep in place. But who cares? Surely not Doja!

Peeps react to Doja Cat's look

Netizens aren't impressed with Doja's Met Gala outfit and called her out:

shesthat4oreign said:

"She should’ve stayed in the bathroom."

corneil_ri wrote:

"The way she thought she ate."

andrewscomet posted:

"She couldn’t even pretend to be normal for just one day, wow."

HoIIandMedia wasn't impressed:

"This is getting tired now. She doesn’t have to meme everything."

Meanwhile, some netizens believe that Doja ate and left no crumbs:

Spotify said:

"Even in a towel, she eats!"

officalmro wrote:

"Her outfit is in theme. The goal is to resemble the statuses that are often found in gardens."

imnotpopbase was stunned:

"This is so iconic, omg!"

exsdys praised Doja:

"This is so beautiful; her body is such a sculpture."

Doja Cat performs with The Joy at Coachella

In more Doja Cat updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the rapper's Coachella performance with South African acapella group, The Joy.

The goosebump-inducing performance sparked a frenzy of emotions in Mzansi and had fans ready to welcome Doja home.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News