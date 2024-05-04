Doja Cat rocked a risky outfit while in New York City, and the unique look got a lot of mixed reviews

The American popstar with South African roots was a hot topic among South Africans over the strange ensemble

People share their opinions on Doja Cat's look when she was headed to McDonald's in New York City

Doja Cat was out and about in her outfit while in New York went viral in South Africa. The Woman singer's outfit left little to the imagination.

Doja Cat wore a plastic micro skirt and top which got mixed reactions. Images: Frazer Harrison / Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

The pictures, reposted by South African entertainment blogger MDNnewss, amassed many reactions. Netizens could not stop raving about the outlandish look.

Doja Cat's plastic outfit goes viral

Doja Cat became a hot topic after she was pictured wearing a sleeveless crop top and plastic micro skirt. According to Daily Mail, she was on a McDonald's date holding hands with Vetements Creative Director Guram Gvasalia.

Doja Cat's look resembled cling wrap, and media blogger @MDNnewss reshared it. See the photo by clicking here.

SA rates Doja Cat's risky look

Online users did not hold back as they should have, in their opinions, on the outfit Doja wore. Many people complimented Doja Cat on how good her body looked.

@ThembiMatroshe gushed:

"Her body is so tea I’m sorry this is absolutely warranted."

@Blackhoney008 admired Doja Cat:

"She has great legs."

@Custababy agreed:

"She has beautiful legs."

@uThembisa commented:

"Ay that body! Definitely her father’s daughter…bangin’."

@APinkStarBurstt added:

"That body? Definitely a Zulu girl."

Some netizens had jokes referencing the singer's Zulu ancestry as her father is actor Dumisani Dlamini.

@LaliHoWarD said:

"She must come home simenzele um’sebenzi."

@thurtehtq remarked:

"We need to hold a cleansing ceremony for lomntwana as a country."

@JustAnelisa tweeted:

"Izitho? That’s a Zulu woman right there. "

@MakiMarish wroe:

"uZandile must come home."

Doja Cat and The Joy rock Coachella

Briefly News previously reported that Doja Cat recently shared the Coachella stage with a South African acapella group called The Joy. The group gave a stellar performance of a mashup of their and Doja's song, following the footsteps of stars like Uncle Waffles, who previously rocked the Coachella stage.

Who would have thought that one day, Doja Cat would share the stage with a budding acapella group named The Joy, at Coachella? What a time to be South African!

Taking to their social media pages, the Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal band shared videos from their performance with Doja, or should we say Zandile Dlamini?

