Doja Cat recently performed with a budding South African acapella group called The Joy

The group rocked the Coachella stage with a mashup of their song and Doja's Shutcho

Mzansi was blown away by their performance, with some convinced that Doja was finally prepping her homecoming

Doja Cat and The Joy performed together at Coachella. Images: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images and Twitter/ Zkhiphani

Doja Cat recently shared the Coachella stage with a South African acapella group called The Joy. The group gave a stellar performance of a mashup of their and Doja's song, following the footsteps of stars like Uncle Waffles, who previously rocked the Coachella stage.

Doja Cat performs with The Joy

Who would have thought that one day, Doja Cat would share the stage with a budding acapella group named The Joy, at Coachella of all places? What a time to be South African!

Taking to their social media pages, the Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal band shared videos from their performance with Doja, or should we say Zandile Dlamini?

The goosebump-inducing performance was led by a mashup of Doja's Shutcho and an unknown song from the group's catalogue. Despite the backing vocals from her provocative track, the performance was extraordinary!

The Joy thanked their team and Doja for making the night a possibility ahead of their debut album scheduled for release on 21 June 2024:

"It’s been so hard to keep this a secret. Thank you, Amala, or rather Zandile. Thank you to the incredible team that made this moment happen."

Mzansi reacts to The Joy and Doja Cat's performance

South Africans are beaming with pride after watching The Joy rock the stage with Doja, hoping that this would inspire the rapper to finally visit Mzansi:

kagiso745 said:

"This is beautiful. She's reconnecting with her ancestors. The family must slaughter a cow to formally welcome her."

South African singer, Nomfundo Moh was proud:

"Even the ocean can't stop us, my boys!"

The Joy member, Duzie Hlophe was overjoyed:

"God showing off again. Thanks, guys."

South African presenter, Lalla Hirayama said:

"This is so amazing!"

Melusi_Mokone cheered:

"Raise the flag higher!"

MkwanaziTL wrote:

"The joy on her face is priceless."

