South Africa was on display in the best way this weekend as Uncle Waffles worked her magic at the international festival Coachella

The world-renowned DJ played an unforgettable set at the festival and persevered through reported difficulties

Mzasni was quick to congratulate the hitmaker, with some saying she is living out her wildest dreams

When one of our own succeeds on the global stage, Mzansi cheers them on with pride. When DJ Uncle Waffles made her way out to the Coachella stage for her set, she brought a lot of African pride.

The Swazi-born DJ was a great ambassador for the continent and looked absolutely stunning while doing it. The musician proudly brought the South African Amapiano genre to the attention of audiences worldwide.

Uncle Waffles gives Coachella a taste of Amapiano

The hitmaker has single-handedly realized her wildest dreams while simultaneously bringing South African music to new heights. According to what was posted on Twitter, she even managed to play despite some technical difficulties.

Mzansi has nothing but praise for Uncle Waffles Coachella set

An enthusiastic round of applause could be heard from all the nation's corners. Following the stunning performance that the DJ gave, many people quickly expressed their admiration and praise.

Briefly News compiled some of the best comments:

@Mulberry_ZA was super proud:

"Uncle Waffles is living her wildest dreams; congratulations on the Coachella performance."

@ulangelihlee thought she was amazing:

"Uncle Waffles ke star."

@TsoselletsoM thought God had favourites:

"God definitely visited and stayed in Uncle Waffle’s neighborhood; he really is showing off with her."

@imanijohn3 was proud of her dedication:

"Congratulations, Uncle Waffles, though I didn't see such a big smile on your face. Maybe due to some technical faults and glitches, Coachella should fire somebody."

Uncle Waffles shows love to her fans in a heartwarming social media post

Uncle Waffles continues to prove who she is, which is heartwarming. Recently, Briefly News wrote that the internationally recognized DJ had taken to Twitter to share an appreciation post for one of her fans.

She posted her picture with a fan who was spotted wearing a t-shirt with her photo printed. It was clear that she found the gesture flattering.

Her humble attitude and talent are why she continues to receive love from fans locally and abroad.

