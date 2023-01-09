The internationally recognised DJ, Uncle Waffles, has taken to Twitter to share an appreciation post for one of her fans

The DJ has received the utmost love and support from Mzansi and abroad since her claim to fame

She posted her picture together with another one of a guy who was spotted wearing a t-shirt with Waffles' photo printed on it

Uncle Waffles shows love to her fans. Image: @unclewaffles

Source: Instagram

Uncle Waffles has spread the love that she has been receiving back to her fans. Besides being one of the most popular female DJs in the country, the DJ has also received special shout-outs from international stars like the award-winning Canadian rapper Drake.

One lucky fan made it to Uncle Waffles' Twitter page after she posted the photo followed by a sweet short caption. The tweet was quickly shown love by other Twitter users and reached over 5000 likes and a couple of comments.

The cute snap was taken during one of Uncle Waffles' performances. Other fans have since taken to the comments section to express their love for the young DJ and also showered her with the nicest compliments. @realreabetswe wrote:

"Waffles The BEST, BIGGEST, GREATEST Amapiano Dj in the whole world."

@Samkelo03 said:

"can you make me the happiest man alive?"

@stonetopsmania commented:

"Let me take you out once "

