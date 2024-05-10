There is a sudden interest in Water hitmaker Tyla, to the point where searches on search engines increased

They reportedly increased by 1,328.57% following her historic debut at the Met Gala recently

In addition to that, Tyla saw an increase in her social media following as she has gained over 100K followers on Instagram

More people are starting to gain an interest in singer Tyla. After she turned heads in her well-executed dress at the Met Gala, "Who is Tyla" became the most searched term on search engines.

After making her debut at the Met Gala, more people gained an interest in Tyla. Image: Gotham/ Scott Kowalchyk via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Tyla sparks interest at Met Gala look

Water hitmaker Tyla became a popular search on search engines worldwide after making a showstopping red carpet debut at the Met Gala.

According to TshisaLIVE, a research conducted by Dalston Mill Fabrics, reported that the term "Who is Tyla" increased by 1,328.57%.

After her historic debut at the Met Gala recently, Tyla was among the most talked-about personalities. In a sand-made Balmain dress, Tyla exquisitely executed the theme, The Garden of Time.

To accessorise the dress, Tyla carried an hourglass purse and dusted some sand on her shoulders. The dress was then cut in half for the after-party.

Tyla gains 100K followers on Instagram

Not only are people curious about Tyla, but they are also following her. Her Instagram following saw an increase, and she has gained over 100K followers.

Currently, Tyla sits at 5 million followers on the platform.

Speaking about her dress, Tyla was quite by the publication saying: “We just knew that we wanted to do something special. We were on phone calls every other day.”

Lady Du criticises Tyla's Met Gala look, forced into apologising

In a previous report from Briefly News, Amapiano singer Lady Du was forced to apologise for criticising Tyla's Met Gala outfit. Lady Du admitted that she didn't know the event's theme and wasn't trying to bash her.

Social media users did not care about Lady Du's apology, so they continued to drag her. Many suggested that she should avoid commenting on topics outside her knowledge.

Source: Briefly News