Lasizwe Dambuza is many things; one is being ahead of his time. The media personality is geeking after seeing Doja Cat's towel outfit for the Met Gala, a look he once rocked at an award ceremony seven years prior.

Lasizwe shows off twinning outfits with Doja Cat

Days after the Met Gala, people are still talking about that towel outfit Doja Cat wore, with netizens questioning her style and inspiration. But did you know that she wasn't the first to rock the bold look?

Back in 2017, the South African Hip Hop Awards hosted local rappers and socialites to celebrate and uplift the genre. Among the celebs was our fave, Lasizwe, who rocked the ceremony in a towel.

The media personality took his fit to the top by accessorising with a shower cap, bath brush and slippers, and made a squeaky clean entrance.

He posted the seven-year-old photos, stunned that Doja recreated the look and was convinced that it was a South African thing:

Mzansi reacts to Lasizwe and Doja Cat's outfits

Netizens are floored and convinced Lasizwe that he influenced Doja:

South African singer, Lady Du said:

"I actually thought of you when I saw her."

zeentler_mgwaba gassed Lasizwe up:

"I mean, Doja is looking up to you; you're her role model after all."

mooigray wrote:

"You ran so they could walk the red carpet."

anele_zondo posted:

"Ahead of your time!"

kamo_sizane was stunned:

"Oh my gosh, you did it first!"

rowehunters joked:

"She copied you, but we’re not ready for that conversation."

