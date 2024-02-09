Cindy Makhathini recently bought her first car and couldn't help but show it off

The media personality purchased a luxurious Cherry Omoda C5 and raised suspicion among netizens

It seems Mzansi isn't convinced of the purchase and poked holes at the claims

Mzansi criticised Cindy Makhathini after she announced that she had bought a car. Images: cindy_makhathini_tango

Cindy Makhathini is beaming with pride after buying her first car. The controversial content creator celebrated her purchase and showed it off on social media.

Cindy Makhathini shows off new car

Cindy Makhathini decided to kick the year off with a big girl purchase. Like Tamia Mpisane, the social media influencer bought herself a big body car - a silver Cherry Omoda C5 and showed it off on her Instagram page:

"I have no words, honestly. I just came back from fetching my first car!"

According to Cars.co.za, the price tag on the car is an attractive R447 900. Auto Trader offers the C5 at R479 900 and can go up to a considerable R599 960.

Cindy spared no dime to secure her first car:

Mzansi weighs in on Cindy Makhathini's new car

Netizens threw shade at Cindy and her new ride, with some even claiming that the celebration would be short-lived - haibo!

MOh_Coomalo threw shade:

"Sex really pays neh."

ThobanieDlomo

"Malusi Gigaba is watching you, sis."

jacktairo claimed:

"Her man stole it for her."

MamianeMike said:

"But she said she does not have a driver's license, the things we do for content."

miss_machika wrote:

"I'm giving her six months."

AndyMcDusty suspected:

"I bet she's just promoting the car, the Omoda is quite new in SA. They'll take their car back in 6 months. Congratulations on the sponsorship though."

AbulelaF posted:

"Last year December, she said that she couldn't drive and has no driver's licence or learner's. When did she get them?"

