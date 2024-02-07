Londie London recently showed love to Tamia Mpisane on her new car

Mrs Mpisane was gifted a G-Wagon by her husband Andile, and Londie gushed at the big-body Benz

However, she was soon dragged by netizens who questioned her about her own car

Eish, Londie London can't catch a break. The former Real Housewives of Durban star recently admired Tamia Mpisane's new Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon and was trolled over the whereabouts of the car she was gifted by her man.

Londie London admires Tamia Mpisane's car

Our girl Tamia Mpisane recently got a new push gift after welcoming her new baby, Shauwn Mpisane. Her hubby, Andile, gifted her with a white Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon fit for the mother of two.

Tamia showed off her new ride on her Instagram page and was showered with praise from supporters and fellow socialites, including Londie London, who reacted to Tam Tam's new car with love-struck emojis.

What you need to know about Londie London's love and car drama

Londie London received a BMW X6 from her ex-husband, Hlubi Nkosi, who later took back the car, claiming that she was misusing it

In turn, Londie started a relationship with Sphamandla Mabonga, who bought her the same car her ex initially got her

Mabonga allegedly bought Londie another BMW just days after purchasing the last one, making Mzansi grow suspicious

After the couple broke up, Mabonga was involved in a club shootout, leading to the alleged repossession of Londie's car

Mzansi drags Londie London

Yoh! Mzansi has no chill, and they couldn't wait to troll Londie London about her cars. This is after the singer's X6 was reportedly seized by the police with claims that it was hijacked.

mashala309 asked:

"@londie_london_official, and your car, my girl??

_z_o_l_a questioned Londie:

"@londie_london_official where is yours, Munu?"

mashala309 dragged Londie:

"Please focus on your kids."

bad_baiie said:

"@londie_london_official, this isn’t hijacked."

thendo494 trolled:

"This is not a hijacked car, mamas."

halalamasiya posted:

"@londie_london_official, sorry miss London about the hijacked car."

Man predicts Londie London's downfall

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a man who predicted Londie London's downfall.

The man's accurate prediction left netizens stunned, wondering if he had a hand in her decline or knew something they didn't.

