Londie London recently announced the purchase of her new car on social media, causing a stir among her fans and followers

The reality television star shared the news on rapper L-Tido's podcast, where she revealed her excitement about the lavish purchase

Fans flooded Londie's Instagram post with congratulatory messages, expressing their admiration for her new wheels and wishing her continued success

Londie London debuted her new wheels in an Instagram post. Images: @londie_london_official

The Real Housewives of Durban reality star, Londie London, recently caused a stir on social media with her announcement of a newly purchased car.

Londie London showed off her new whip in style

Taking to Instagram Londie showed off her brand-new wheels in a video captioned:

"Forever yena #itsinmynamethistime "

According to IOL, the reality star first shared the news of the purchase with rapper L-Tido on his podcast, L-Tido Podcast. The musician also spoke of her ex taking away the car he had bought for her.

The Real Housewives of Durban star received congratulatory messages from fans and friends

Londie's lavish buy drew praise from fans who congratulated the star in her comments.

@sphesihle_myezah said:

"In your name sanaukbona kanye ukbona kabili oe ❤️"

@colourme__sim said:

"To answer my question UYENA!!!! Congratulations baby ❤️❤️"

@khanya_greens commented:

"Congratulations my babe It suits you so much ❤️‍✨ Wishing you many many many more ✨"

@ndu_browns said:

" Congratulations London "

@cedrictsongaboy said:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@djhappygalsa said:

"Halala Mama and the Hashtag "

@sethu_nkosi said:

"Congratulations beautiful ❤️❤️❤️"

@_nana_gcaba said:

"Congratulations mama❤️ wishing you many happy miles in your beautiful beast"

@nana__mbanjwa said:

"The hashtag!congratulations Ntombi!❤️"

@lg_events7 said:

"It’s the hashtag for me Congratulations "

