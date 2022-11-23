The Real Housewives of Durban is a hit among Americans as they can't seem to get enough of it

Social media has been awash with mixed reactions from those who are watching the reality show for the first time

Some have commented on Nonku Williams having a child with Ayanda Ncwane's late husband, Sfiso Ncwane

The Real Housewives of Durban has received mixed reactions from American viewers.

Americans have shared mixed reactions to ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’. Image: @therealhousewivesofdurban.

The show, which is originally from South Africa, features Nonkanyiso Conco, Sorisha Naidoo, Ayanda Ncwane, Annie Lodick-Mthembu, Kgomotso Ndungane and Nonku Williams and is now being aired overseas, and viewers are not filtering their comments.

According to TimesLIVE, social media has been abuzz with reactions from international viewers. One lady gave a detailed summary of the show in a viral video, and others seemed to be hooked.

@madamemazel wrote:

"Oh, Real Housewives of Durban got me hooked. It’s dry, but the end, I said ah ooop Jump Scare."

@elisanader commented:

"Real Housewives of Durban is visually stunning, with some women in the cast. The story between Ayanda and Nonku is fascinating."

@Curry_Barbie added:

"The women on the real housewives of Durban definitely have used bleaching products, and its distracting."

@AshleyShyMiller commented:

"I just so happened to decide to check out the Real Housewives of Durban, and one of the ladies told another cast member that her dead husband is the father of her daughter IN THE FIRST EPISODE! JESUS!!!"

MissTroubleMaker added:

"is it just me or they all look weird?"

