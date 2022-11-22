Actress and club owner Tebogo Thobejane has denied Lerato Kganyago's accusations about being a home wrecker and a vile human being

The media personality defended herself after LKG took to her timeline to slam her for causing problems in her marriage with Thami Ndlala

Lerato surprisingly shared that she's definitely sure that Tebogo didn't have a relationship with her hubby but accused Tebogo of saying derogatory things about her to Thami

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Tebogo Thobejane has responded to Lerato Kganyago's claims. The club owner denied that she's the reason the Metro FM presenter's marriage ended in tears.

Tebogo Thobejane has denied Lerato Kganyago’s accusations. Image: @tebogocthobejane, @leratokganyago

Source: Instagram

The radio personality accused Tebogo of being vile and having a hand in her failed marriage with Thami Ndlala. LKG opened up about Tebogo's "evil" ways on her Instagram live.

ZAlebs reports that Tebogo Thobejane told TshisaLIVE that she only had a conversation with Lerato's hubby and denied that they were romantically involved. She said she thought Thami was "a friend" at the time they spoke.

She went on to claim that she's being bullied again on social media after Lerato Kganyago slammed her on Instagram. Tebogo further said the conversation was between her and Thami but now "it's a big drama" because of Lerato.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Lerato also told TshisaLIVE that she never accused Tebogo of being romantically linked to Thami, adding that Tebogo is the one bullying her. She further claimed Tebogo said derogatory things about her during her chat with Thami.

"I have it on record."

She went on to say that she's definitely sure that Thami did not cheat on her with Tebogo.

Lerato Kganyago accuses Tebogo Thobejane of being a home wrecker

In related news, Briefly News reported that Lerato Kganyago accused Tebogo Thobejane of being a home wrecker. The Metro FM presenter claims the club owner and media personality took her hubby, Thami.

In a video doing rounds on social media, the TV presenter can be seen blaming Tebogo for all the problems in her marriage. Sis went on to say that she has recordings of Tebogo and her man two-timing her.

The clip of Lerato Kganyago accusing Tebogo Thobejane of having an affair with her man is trending on Twitter. Lerato went on to claim that Thobejane is nasty, adding that the latter is not on her level.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News