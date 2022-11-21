Media personality Lerato Kganyago has accused Tebogo Thobejane of taking her husband Thami Ndlala and claims she has all the recordings

The Metro FM presenter dragged Tebogo in a video that's doing the rounds on social media, adding that the latter is a vile human being

Social media users told Lerato that she should also deal with her man for his cheating ways instead of dragging the other woman

Lerato Kganyago is accusing Tebogo Thobejane of being a home wrecker. The Metro FM presenter claims the club owner and media personality took her hubby, Thami Ndlala.

Lerato Kganyago has accused Tebogo Thobejane of taking her husband.

Source: Instagram

In a video doing rounds on social media, the TV presenter can be seen blaming Tebogo for all the problems in her marriage. Sis went on to say that she has recordings of Tebogo and her man two-timing her.

The clip of Lerato Kganyago accusing Tebogo Thobejane of having an affair with her man is trending on Twitter.

"She is a very vile human being and she knows exactly what she did in my marriage."

Lerato went on to claim that Thobejane is nasty, adding that the latter is not on her level.

Tweeps advised Lerato to deal with her man because he's the one who went out and cheated on her, adding that her hubby needs to be held accountable.

@Aria4991 said:

"Hhayibo! It's not the other woman that wrecks your marriage, your man is the one that must answer if needs be! When will women learn to face the real problem instead of choosing the easier path of attacking the other woman?"

@RiaMoholobela wrote:

"They will never learn, these men will continue cheating because they are never held accountable, instead their wives will attack the other woman how pathetic."

@theonlykanabesa asked:

"And in all this your husband is innocent? uhm, ma'am!"

@fntse commented:

"Failed with their marriages and blame others."

@KaziiMtshali_ said:

"LMFAO. She's dragging the wrong person. Her husband wrecked their marriage, not the other woman!. When will women learn this?"

@_buhlengwane wrote:

"Okay but when are husbands taking accountability of cheating on their wives?"

@SAMRIFUMO07 added:

"Sonia Booth got receipts, Lerato got recordings, haii Jub Jub must up his game."

Sonia Booth declines media interviews after cheating scandal

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sonia Booth is no longer interested in sharing more details about the cheesecake cheating saga. Matthew Booth's wife took to her timeline and made it clear that she's not interested in doing interviews relating to her hubby's cheating ways.

Unprovoked, Sonia aired the former Bafana Bafana player's dirty laundry in public a few days ago. She revealed that her estranged hubby cheated on her with a married woman, Bongani Moller.

Sonia Booth took to Twitter to let Mzansi know that she's now keeping her family drama private. Some peeps accused her of using the cheesecake saga to market herself while others said she was looking for attention.

