Sonia Booth has consulted her ancestors after her hubby, Matthew Booth, allegedly cheated on her with a married woman

In a trending pic, the author can be seen kneeling in front of seven burning candles while carrying a speak and people feel sorry for the Bafana Bafana legend

Social media users claimed Sonia wants her ancestors to apparently destroy Matthew's career after he embarrassed her by two-timing her

Sonia Booth is not taking Matthew Booth's cheating ways lightly. The fuming woman has consulted her ancestors after the cheesecake cheating scandal went viral on social media.

Sonia Booth consulted her ancestors after Matthew Booth cheated on her. Image: @soniabooth, @matthewboothza

Source: Instagram

Sonia accused the Bafana Bafana legend of baking a cheesecake for his alleged married side chick, Bongani Möller. She dropped the receipts of their alleged affair on her timeline.

Taking to Twitter, a popular troll named Chris Excel posted a screenshot of Sonia's post. In the pic, Sonia Booth was on her knees and carrying a spear, and seven candles were burning in front of her. Chris captioned the pic:

"She became a sangoma after they cheated on her."

Peeps took to Chris' comment section on the micro-blogging app and shared mixed reactions. Many assumed that she wants her ancestors to destroy Matthew Booth's career.

@LibagoShumani commented:

"I feel sorry for Booth man, he will be walking barefooted like SK in the coming days, phela she’s carrying a spear there."

@_LindyLindt wrote:

"Hheyi!!! I wish she could just stay off social media and begin her journey to heal, really heal. It's not easy to deal with a broken marriage especially if your spouse has cheated. Love & Light to Sonia and the kids."

@MandlevuT said:

"Some go to therapy, some become sangomas."

@HlangaSA commented:

"Lol, she is hurt."

@Msenti91657768 wrote:

"Photo Cred: Dr Maweni."

@RealMrUgly said:

"Witches are now hiding behind 'I'm a sangoma."

@bhambo_lunye3 added:

"Are you saying we going to see another SK Khoza kind of situation."

Sonia Booth declines media interviews after cheating scandal

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sonia Booth is no longer interested in sharing more details about the cheesecake cheating saga. Matthew Booth's wife took to her timeline and made it clear that she's not interested in doing interviews relating to her hubby's cheating ways.

Unprovoked, Sonia aired the former Bafana Bafana player's dirty laundry in public a few days ago. She revealed that her estranged hubby cheated on her with a married woman, Bongani Möller.

Sonia Booth took to Twitter to let Mzansi know that she's now keeping her family drama private. Some peeps accused her of using the cheesecake saga to market herself while others said she was just looking for attention.

