Sonia Booth continues to speak out against her husband, Matthew Booth, for allegedly cheating on her

The former soccer player has been hogging headlines following the serious allegations that he had an affair with Bongani Möller

Sonia has been active on social media and was ready to give some insight into how she might approach divorcing Matthew

Sonia and Matthew Booth's marriage fell apart in the public eye. The author exposed her legendary football player husband for cheating on her for several months.

Sonia Booth answered a peep who was curious to know if she was going to divorce her husband, Matthew Booth, who she accused of it. Image: @soniabooth/@bonganimoller

Sonia left many South Africans eager to see her future with Matthew. Some of Sonia's posts from her exposé got a lot of attention as netizens were left with questions, and Sonia responded to one.

Sonia Booth speaks on Matthew Booth divorce

ZAlebs reported that Sonia responded to netizens and asked her when she will start divorce proceedings because Matthew's anniversary with Bongani on the 14th of February is coming soon.

Sonia answered and wished them a happy anniversary. Her tweet directly mentioned her husband and how his alleged mistress's Twitter accounts.

In another response, Sonia added that she is biding her time regarding the divorce. She said:

"Timing is EVERYTHING. Ke bari for now.[I am a fool for now]"

Netizens commented on what she had to say. Most applauded her for taking her time, while others advised her to work things out with Booth.

@FelloTong_ commented:

"Yikes."

@Mfazobelelide commented:

"I love you."

@PeloPhirisi commented:

"I know exactly wat will go down. Don't file, let him."

Some peeps tried to persuade Sonia Bookth after she hinted about divorce. Other online users countered that Sonia knows what is best for herself.

@Tresley commented:

"Devil is a liar, fix your marriage madam, there's no perfect relationship."

@Sharon59942950 commented:

"Please fix this marriage without social media I love you nd think about your kids and your well being. Anyway Gogo Maweni can also help you."

Sonia's book sales go up amid hubby Matthew's cheating scandal, peeps suspicious

Briefly News previously reported that Sonia Booth has shared on her timeline that her book sales are currently going up. Sonia is the author of famous books such as 2 Years of Bliss, 18 Years of Batter, How to Reinvent yourself & Stay Relevant, and many more.

Sonia wrote on her Twitter account that she has been receiving money for book purchases, but peeps didn't leave their addresses for delivery.

The Twitter post comes after she exposed her husband and soccer legend Matthew Booth's alleged cheating with Bongani Möller.

Source: Briefly News