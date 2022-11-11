Sonia Booth has caused suspicion on the timeline after revealing that her book sales are going up amid exposing her hubby, Matthew Booth's, alleged cheating

Sonia shared on her timeline that she had many people purchasing the books without leaving an address for shipping

Peeps have expressed that they feel like something sneaky is going on in the Booth household, with some netizens saying maybe the scandal is for promoting Sonia's books

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Sonia Booth has shared on her timeline that her book sales are currently going up. Sonia is the author of famous books such as 2 Years of Bliss, 18 Years of Batter, How to Reinvent yourself & Stay Relevant, and many more.

Sonia Booth and Matthew Booth's scandal has become free promotion for her books. Image: @soniabooth

Source: Instagram

Sonia wrote on her Twitter account that she has been receiving money for book purchases, but peeps didn't leave their addresses for delivery.

The Twitter post comes after she exposed her husband and soccer legend Matthew Booth's alleged cheating with Bongani Möller.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Sonia caused the timeline to halt when she kept on dropping screenshots and videos containing what she calls evidence.

Recently, Briefly News reported that Sonia shared a video screaming at the SuperSport host, claiming he stalked her to the gym. Sonia was heard in the trending clip saying that Booth also used a spare key to search her car.

Mzansi peeps are suspicious Sonia Booth might have exposed Matthew's cheating ways to boost her book's sales.

Mzansi peeps rushed to Sonia's post as they were camping for the latest updates on the controversial Booth cheating scandal.

Peeps shared mixed reactions to the book sales going up during Sonia's marriage demise. Some online users suspect the Booths might have tricked them into boosting Sonia's book sales. Other netizens said they still believe Sonia is telling the truth.

See mixed reactions from netizens below:

@Khuboni27 said:

"I am starting to believe you created all this drama to sell your books"

@OnthatileSeiti4 shared:

"She tracked his movements for more than a year, hired someone to follow him and report all that he did, and waited for the right time to expose his movements to the public. This all seems like one was trying to get public sympathy."

@MaanoMadima posted:

"One should never ever lose out on a great opportunity."

@mazwi_monchu replied:

"The girl is securing the bag. She was actually promoting her book, I guess."

@Fifi22594635 reacted:

"Are you still Booth?? After all his nonsense."

@pangy2010 wrote:

"Who says marriage woes don't lead to anything positive in life?"

@Lego_lova added:

"So all this drama was created for a book? South Africans dont read books, my sister."

Matthew Booth’s wife Sonia exposes football legend of cheating

In related news, Briefly News reported that Sonia Booth gave a tell-all about her soccer player husband's affair since early 2022. Matthew Booth was cheating with Bongani Moller.

Sonia opened up about her marriage trouble and why she decided to tell the world what Matthew did. South Africans were upset over Matthew's actions against his wife and 18-year-old son, Nate Booth.

Zalebs reports that Sonia Booth took to social media to expose Matthew Booth. Sonia details that her husband has been having an affair with Bongani Möller since Valentine's Day, February 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News