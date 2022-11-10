Social media has to be one of the best places to seek advice, as you can reach hundreds of people at once

Twitter user @Keepprayingbro took to his Twitter page and asked people to come to his rescue after he burned his mother's carpet with an iron

Hilarious responses have since flooded in as peeps gave him advice, but others took the whole situation lightly and gave the most sarcastic responses

A young man, scared of getting in trouble with his mother, resorted to Twitter for help. @Keepprayingbro shared a picture on Twitter showing people how he burned his home carpet with an iron. Captioning the picture, he wrote:

"How do I remove this before Mom knockoffs from work!? "

Taking to the comments section, @DidiAphane said:

"Sit there on that mark until she goes to sleep. Wake up before her, and sit there again until she leaves for work. It won't work, I know."

"Tell mom's you got an issue, you are pregnant. While she still wilding having a mini heart attack you say you are playing the issue is that. She'll be too relieved to get angry and she'll be tired from the first heart attack," @164121953.

@BrianK-Marshall wrote:

"Take the same iron and create a decorative pattern every couple of feet apart, hope for the best."

@Khile-11:

"I once ironed my Shirt on her Bed before going out with my friends. I left the room for a sec. I smelled burnt... Ohh sweet lord, the Iron Certified the Duvet, just when I thought haii i could balance the lies when she gets back also the Sheet and Mattress are Certified.

Mzansi woman asks social media for advice on how to dump her bae

Briefly News previously reported about a young lady that asked for advice to dump her boyfriend without breaking his heart.

The lady went under the popular "O jewa keng" tweet and shared that she no longer has feelings for his boyfriend, but he, on the other hand, seems to be enjoying their relationship. She asked netizens to advise her on breaking things off without hurting the guy's feelings because he deserves better.

