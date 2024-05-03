A technician six months into the game shared pictures of the inside of his home on a popular Facebook group

The man's home appeared to be filled with electrical equipment in every corner of the room

Some people reacted to the post with positivity and laughs, while others shared a few words of advice

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A technician's home had a few internet users scratching their heads. Images: Rragwe Unique Dabayi

Source: Facebook

A technician who shared that he was six months into the profession shared a few pictures of his home and received several comments about it.

Rragwe Unique Dabayi took to the Facebook group "Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen" to post a few snaps of his humble abode.

The technician stored a few things in his room, including two TVs, two heaters, a laptop, a sound system and speakers, and typical household items such as a bed and fridge.

Rragwe captioned his Facebook post:

"Six months as a technician and started my new life. You may help with ideas."

Rragwe's cluttered home received a few comments of support and confusion. Image: Rragwe Unique Dabayi

Source: Facebook

Internet users share their opinions on the technician's home

Many reacted positively to Rragwe's post, while others in the comment section provided their two cents, something the technician said he was open to.

Providing their critiques, Jessica MaDlomo Defrend told Rragwe:

"It's untidy and cluttered. Start afresh and remove everything you don't need, which is almost everything."

Commenting on the TVs, Vladimir Ncube asked:

"It just needs order and a bigger room, but my question is how do you watch two TVs at the same time?

Nthabiseng Malatji shared their suggestion:

"Just get a new curtain, that's it."

Sedi La Dichaba commented on the state of the home, saying:

"A lot is going on there."

Tumelo Khunou Mamane Tumie received a few laughs when they commented on one of Rragwe's ornaments:

"I like the dog under the TV."

Man shows off his home under construction

Briefly News previously reported that a young man left online users in awe after he unveiled his living space in a popular Facebook group chat.

The man's home, which is under construction, impressed many online users with its neat and well-organised interior. Internet users rushed to the comment section to gush over his home while others shared a few tips.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News