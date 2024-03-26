A young man left many people in laughter after he pretended his laptop was a touch screen in a TikTok video

The clip gathered many views along with thousands of likes and comments on the video platform

The man's content amused the online community as they flocked to the comments sections to poke fun at the gentleman

A young man was caught on camera pretending that his laptop was a touch screen in a TikTok video making rounds on social media.

A TikTok video shows a young man pretending his laptop is a touch screen. Image: Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images and AN Studio/Getty Images.

A young man leaves mzansi in stitches

The clip shared by @newtonscomedy has attracted over 503K views, thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok. In the clip, the young man can see scrolling through his laptop like a touch screen, which left many people on social media laughing. Many could not get over how serious the man looked while navigating his computer.

Watch the hilarious video below:

SA reacts to the clip

The video of the man entertained many people online as they rushed to the comments section to crack jokes while others simply laughed it off.

User said:

"Give that man a beer; he deserves a beer."

Elope205 asked:

"Why is he using his finger to scroll as well?"

Problematic_Much poked fun of the young man, saying:

"Meanwhile, Moodle is showing him flames."

Ntokie_toria wrote:

"Talk about confusing the enemy."

Brair.stvrlightt commented:

"The stress is getting to him."

A_promised_dol added:

"Fake it till you make it' this guy's vision is wild."

Khingdaisy shared:

"It’s obvious he is looking for turnitin to submit his assessment."

Vdesigns said:

"And he was acting so serious, so concentrated."

