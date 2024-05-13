A man showed social media users how he transformed a classic Woolies cake into a quick and easy delight

The store-bought chocolate cake went from two layers to becoming a delicious three-layered sweet treat

Although some people loved the idea of the new cake, others thought the cake was fine as is

A popular TikTokker turned a Woolies cake into his creation. Images: @nicholasfraser1

A popular food content creator had a few mouths watering when he transformed a Woolworths cake into a homemade, tasty, sweet treat.

Foodie Nicholas Fraser took to this TikTok account (@nicholasfraser1) on Mother's Day to show his over 200,000 followers his quick and easy cake hack.

Man explains how he pimps the cake

Nicholas, who uses the Woolies two-layered chocolate cake, removes the top layer's icing and places it into a bowl for later use. Next, he cuts the top layer to create a three-layered cake.

Providing instructions for the chocolate ganache, Nicholas explains:

"Mix one part cream and two parts chocolate. I'm going to use dark chocolate because I don't want it to be too sweet."

The TikTokker then adds two tablespoons of the above mixture to one can of caramel and 15 millilitres of cream. He also adds the cake's icing to the remaining chocolate ganache. Finally, Nicholas adds the two tasty fillings between each layer, putting the last bit of chocolate ganache on the top layer.

He concludes:

"You can decorate this as you see fit, and then you can plate up, serve and enjoy. This was so simple, yet so delicious."

Watch the decadent video below:

Internet users comment on the cake hack

Although the cake may look delicious to some, others hesitated about its overall taste and thought it did not need to be tampered with.

@yabadabado225 wrote in the comment section:

"This is such a brilliant idea."

Loving what they saw, @len51924 said:

"This is exactly my kind of thing."

Commenting on the ingredients used, @phindi_m06 expressed:

"So much sweetness."

@lenasian respectfully shared their opinion on the creation:

"I get the idea of trying to give the cake a little extra something, but it's already pretty good as is, which is 90% the case with everything Woolies sells."

Not feeling the cake, @wardahmajiet wrote:

"No, man. That's a Woolies cake, respect it. It was perfect as it was."

Woman chows Woolies cake at McDonald's

Briefly News previously shared the story of a local woman who waited for her McDonald's meal and got stuck into a vanilla caramel Woolies cake.

TikTok user @nonkululekokingi claimed that she was starving and that the cake had spiked her cravings. The woman also clarified that there was no special occasion to buy the cake.

