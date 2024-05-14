A viral TikTok video showed a student bringing to school a lunchbox locked with a password

The young man's first attempt to unlock the lunchbox proves unsuccessful until he successfully opens it on the second try

Many people in the comment section showed interest in the lunchbox, while one person thought it was fake

A student tried to crack the code of his lunchbox. Images: NickyLloyd, karandaev

While being a primary or high school student is about getting an education to further studies, unfortunately, it is also about protecting your food from your fellow classmates.

According to the TikTok account @thecouncilrsa, which a group of schoolboys runs, one student may have brought a lunchbox with a "password" attached to the lid.

In the video, which has since garnered over half a million views, a boy rotates a white circle in the middle of the lid to crack the code. At first, it seems he entered the incorrect code when he attempted to open the still-closed lunchbox lid.

The lid finally lifts on the second rotation, and the boy shows what he brought to school for lunch.

Watch the video below:

Internet reacts to the unique lunchbox

Hundreds of TikTokkers took to the comment section, wondering where to get their hands on such a lunchbox. However, at least one person believed that the lunchbox was not what it was said to be.

@bonolo_t asked the questions:

"So what happens if you forget the password? No food?"

Thinking back to the early days of their education, @smeliywest said:

"I wish I had this in Grade R when some girl always stole my snacks."

Pointing out the boy's mistake, @p19187 wrote:

"Bro, you just showed us the code."

Hoping for something similar, @musclemansa4 commented:

"I need one of these but a pencil case version."

While many commented that they needed the lunchbox seen in the video, @being.sam4 thought it was all tomfoolery. The said:

"There's no such. Check, he did not remove the thumb on the first attempt."

@being.sam4 may be on to something, as the numbers on the side of the white circle the boy rotated appear to be dates, not numbers of a code.

High schoolers participate in lunchbox showdown

In April, Briefly News reported about a group of high school learners who took lunchtime to the next level when they featured their meals.

South Africans marvelled at the decadent spread. The sight of these teenagers feasting on mouthwatering food sparked envy and admiration among netizens.

