A teenage girl who goes to Curro has gained online attention for her impressive lunch meal and personality

The private school student is seen in a TikTok video displaying her meal while her classmate was filming her

Viewers reacted to the clip with amazement, and thousands of them thought the meal was very fancy

A high school student showed what she was carrying for lunch. Image: @harps4fun

A girl who attends the popular private school Curro displayed her lunch meal in a TikTok video.

Student's lunch meal attracts online attention

She enthusiastically revealed that she would have mini burgers and bottled water on her lunch breaks, which was enough to get her noticed online.

The clip was uploaded on TikTok by @harps4fun, and clocked 223 000 views and over 8 000 likes.

Netizens impressed by mini burger lunch

Viewers thought it was grand and reflected the privileged lifestyle of most kids who attend private school.

Some said they were motivated to work harder to give their children a soft life, which is depicted in the 39 seconds video.

According to Curro, parents of high school students cough up between R76 320 and R99 840 annually.

South Africans on TikTok discuss video filmed at private school

@thandekabosoga said:

"The life I want my kids to live."

@homo.kid posted:

"I always wanted to go to Curro."

@tadiwanashe11222 asked:

"Is that Curro sitari Somerset West?"

@hated.am mentioned:

"Curro really the type of school to an actual school Thor."

@tswarhmok stated:

"Tell that girl to wash that top."

@cambridge_f.boys

"Her jersey dirty."

@zamadlamini commented:

"Ngathi nisebenza ePick n Pay."

