A Mzansi woman faced shaming from her colleagues for her chicken feet and noodles lunch, as seen in a TikTok video

The viral video ignited intense discussions, with some viewers defending the woman's choice of food

Empathetic people understood her situation, and they mentioned that at least she was not starving

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A video of a woman's lunch meal went viral. Image: @jabulqnisjavq

Source: TikTok

A woman was shamed by her colleagues for carrying chicken feet and noodles for lunch.

Woman's lunch choice at work sets internet ablaze

One of her colleagues is heard in a TikTok video posted by @jabulqnisjavq openly expressing shock at her meal choice. However, the woman remained unfazed and even giggled in response to the judgmental remarks.

The footage of the lunchtime debacle went viral and sparked heated discussions in the comments section.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Budget-friendly meal gets Mzansi's attention

Many TikTokkers argued that noodles could be paired with anything, while others questioned the unconventional combination.

Some people empathised that budget constraints might have influenced her meal. They praised her for finding an affordable way to sustain herself and ensuring she wasn't going hungry.

Watch the video below:

Netizens discuss chicken feet and noodles meal

@obristock said:

"Salute girl eat what you afford, nothing is wrong with your food, besides you enjoy mos."

@prettytetelo95 posted:

"One thing about me I eat noodles with everything but my favourite combo is noodles, achaar and eggs. "

@spkaizer commented:

"But it's fine, it's our African way. "

@kefuwembongo wrote:

"At that time nna kerata papa ka dichips."

@malaud71 mentioned:

"O nyakang mo skhafthin sa batho e ja sa gao."

@hazelngokoana stated:

"As long a jile."

@phionamasemola said:

"Odi kwe ka veggies, monate wa teng."

Self-employed single mom grinds hard delivering lunch boxes to schools after losing job, SA reacts with pride

In another article, Briefly News reported that a doting single mom who’s been jobless for two years has decided to make things happen for herself and started her own business after being unemployed for two years.

Johannesburg resident, Nontle Yandie Mchunu, makes yummy and healthy lunch boxes, delivering the goodies to schools for learners through her company called Snack A Box.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News