A Mzansi auctioneer sold an Audi A3 for R39K, which amazed Mzansi

The gent started accepting bids as high as R45K and then finally found a good match

Netizens assumed that the car was problematic, while some thought it was a good deal

Source: TikTok

The low price baffled netizens, who instantly decided the car was problematic.

An Audi is known to be a luxurious car. Regarding ranking, the sweet wheels are often associated with BMW and Mercedes.

A 2024 Audi A3 costs half a million or a little over. A Mzansi auctioneer baffled netizens when he settled for a cheap bid.

He started accepting bids from R45K and settled on R39K as the Audi A3 found a new owner. Because of the super low price, netizens decided that the car was problematic and might fall apart on the freeway.

The auctioneer, Sthe, shared the bidding on his TikTok and captioned it:

“Audi A3 sold for R39K.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Audi selling for 10% it’s price

Mzansi could not help but assume that the car’s soul was beyond repair to make sense of the super low price. Netizens debated in the comments section:

@Truth seeker..... needs a car ASAP:

"I need any car i have R1000 maybe i can get one too...."

@palesakubeka shared her story:

"I bought my BMW here last year for R80000. It has never given me any stress."

@winelands_unleashed revealed a secret:

"Most people commenting here never brought anything on auction....most cars you buying at dealers are being brought here."

@Thabang $avage explained something about auctioned cars:

"When a car is priced this low it doesn't necessarily mean it has problems, the owner probably owed the bank R39K."

Source: Briefly News