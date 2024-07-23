A woman on TikTok shared how her brother picked apart her car at the car wash

The brother pulled out the wheels from the vehicle and made it rest on crates as he washed it

Netizens shared their mixed messages about the hilarious clip in the comments

A KZN gent pulled apart his sister’s car at the car wash.

A KZN woman let her brother pick apart her brand-new car. Image: @amandamchunu

The gent wanted to make sure that he cleaned the brand-new vehicle well.

KZN gent picks sister’s brand new wheels apart during car wash

Amanda Mchunu recently shared the exciting news of buying a car. The lady was proud and overjoyed to have new wheels, but her little brother was ecstatic.

The little man could not wait to give the car a cool makeover, and he pulled out the wheels and made it rest on crates. Amanda shared that his little brother loves playing dress up with her car, constantly switching wheels.

She captioned her clip:

“POV: Your lil brother thinks your car is his toy.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to little brother treating Amanda’s car like a toy

Brand-new cars don’t come; owning one is a huge accomplishment. A lady online shared how brutal her brother treated her new Hyundai wheels during a car wash. Netizens could not let the comments stay quiet and shared their thoughts:

@ hilariously share that:

"Little bro has plans for this car, stance loading soon and new rims and sound."

@Mila_.com assured the lady:

"Trust him he is going to take care of it more than you do, wena you just need to pay installment and petrol."

