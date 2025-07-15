Media personality Cyan Boujee confirmed that the rumour about her BBL leaking was true

Social media users said Cyan's transparency sets her apart from other influencers who often hide their cosmetic procedures

Cyan’s surgery journey includes a BBL in 2021, liposuction, gastric sleeve surgery in 2024, and a breast lift in 2025

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Cyan Boujee does not gatekeep information about her cosmetic surgeries, and fans appreciate her honesty. The star who admitted that she is now addicted to plastic surgery recently confirmed a viral rumour.

Cyan Boujee has revealed that the rumours about her BBL leaking were true. Image: @cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

The streets were buzzing following reports that the controversial media personality and DJ's BBL was leaking. The rumours sparked a heated debate about people with BBLs allegedly having a foul smell due to the surgeries.

Cyan poured cold water on the rumour about her BBL to rest during a tell-all interview with Freshmen Magazine. Responding to a question about whether or not her BBL was leaking, Cyan Boujee confirmed that it was true. She revealed that she was the one who had shared the information with her fans.

Cyan also added that it's a common thing for BBLs to leak due to several reasons. Cyan said she just had a lump, which can be caused by an infection soon after surgery. Watch the video below:

SA applauds Cyan Boujee for her honesty

Social media users hailed the media personality for her honesty. Many noted that most influencers never share details about their personal lives, but Cyan Boujee does not mind.

@busisiwe77 said:

"If all influencers were as honest as her? Sana you will realize that she has a better record, shame. ndiyamthanda🤣❤️❤️"

@🫦 commented:

"Oh shem, if you don't love her, you probably don't love yourself either 🥹🎯"

@MAHLELA 👻🌷❤️🎀💐!! wrote"

"Cyan is too honest, shem🔥🔥😂 I love her❤️"

@Vuyoe Nkomo said:

"This gal is strong, xem the way she handles negative comments with no attitude 👌🥰"

@Muano noted:

"I love her honesty and transparency - she's not misleading or misinforming the youth, she's being honest and giving them the actual reality of her lifestyle. ♥️"

A look at Cyan Boujee's surgeries

Cyan Boujee has gone through the most for her perfect hourglass figure. The star first had her BBL in 2021 and has been open about her journey. In January 2024, Cyan shocked Mzansi with a sneak peek video of how she maintained her BBL.

The BBL was not Cyan's last stop; she also underwent liposuction and a gastric sleeve surgery in May 2024. In February 2025, Cyan opened up about her addiction to plastic surgery after a breast lift surgery. She said:

"I'm just getting my breasts lifted so they are upright and pointy. I want to have a unique body, and surgery is very addictive. Once you start, you can't stop."

Cyan Boujee has been praised for her honesty after sharing details about her BBL. Image: @cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee flaunts her body in Dubai

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that controversial influencer and music DJ, Cyan Boujee, had the internet buzzing with her latest Instagram post. She is currently on vacation in Dubai.

Honour Zuma, her real name, flaunted her banging body while wearing a two-piece bathing suit. She also posted more photos showing off the scenic view from the city of Gold.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News