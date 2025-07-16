Johannesburg beauty influencer Jessica van Heerden broke down in tears as she revealed her brand new Range Rover

The luxury SUV ranges from R1.1 million to over R3.2 million, depending on the model

Thousands of followers celebrated her achievement, with many praising her journey

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A content creator and influencer showed off her new wheels. Images: @jessica_vanheerden

Source: TikTok

A Johannesburg beauty influencer has left her followers in tears after sharing an emotional video of her brand new Range Rover.

Jessica van Heerden, known as content creator @jessica_vanheerden on TikTok, posted the heartfelt clip on 15th July with the caption:

"😩🥹💕 Just feels like a dream," showing her overwhelmed reaction to finally getting her dream car.

In the video, Jessica sits inside her new Range Rover, visibly emotional as she struggles to find words.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I can't believe this is my car. I am in actual disbelief that this is my car," she says through tears.

The beauty and lifestyle content creator admits she's cried several times that day, feeling incredibly blessed by what she calls hard work finally paying off.

Jessica continues her emotional speech in the car, thanking God and her supporters for making this moment possible. She specifically mentions her husband's love and support, saying none of her achievements would be possible without him. The video shows her receiving a beautiful bouquet of flowers from her husband before the scene switches to their home, where he brings in more flowers and balloons to celebrate her milestone.

A young woman shared a video showing her emotional message after buying her dream car. Images: @jessica_vanheerden

Source: TikTok

Followers celebrate her success

Her emotional video touched thousands of followers who flooded the comments with support:

@KrisIdirah gushed:

"I watched your journey from the polo to the Mercedes to the Land Rover. Congratz, hun🎉🎉🎉"

@kopano encouraged:

"So well deserved, Liefie! It's not materialistic! It's a testament to your incredible work ethic."

@barbra.stacey.kruyer praised:

"You've worked hard for it, so you deserve it. Enjoy and always stay as real and as sweet as you are. I'm so happy for you. Your hubby is so special."

@monyana.kgomanyane.author remembered:

"I recall an old vlog when you were test driving this car and vouched to get it one day. Congratulations, Liefie and thank you for inspiring us all. Soooo proud of you!!!"

@raytha_bang celebrated:

"Congratulations Liefie 🍾🥂 You work so hard, are consistent all the time, and you give your all with any campaign."

@tammy expressed:

"🥰congratulations! I've watched you since day one on YouTube! You deserve this 👏🏼 Keep up the good work 🙌🏻"

How much Range Rovers cost

According to the Land Rover website, Range Rovers are among the most expensive luxury SUVs available in South Africa. The Range Rover Evoque starts at R1,142,000, while the top-of-the-range Range Rover costs R3,224,900. The Range Rover Sport sits at R2,167,000, and the Velar model costs R1,459,200.

These prices include VAT, CO2 tax, registration, and retailer fitting costs, along with a 5-year/100,000km maintenance plan and roadside assistance. The luxury vehicles are known for their peerless refinement, sophisticated elegance, and captivating character.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

3 Other stories about luxury cars

Briefly News recently reported on a toddler who received an R10k mini Range Rover, but it was his reaction that had Mzansi completely melting with joy.

recently reported on a toddler who received an R10k mini Range Rover, but it was his reaction that had Mzansi completely melting with joy. A teenager's emotional response to receiving a brand new car from his brother left South Africans buzzing, though the gesture behind the gift surprised everyone.

UFC champion Dricus du Plessis' fiancée Vasti Spiller turned heads with her R455k luxury ride, but her connection to the vehicle had fans talking for different reasons.

Source: Briefly News