UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis' fiancee, Vasti Spiller, turns heads on social media with her recent post

The boxing coach was seen cruising in an expensive ride which is estimated to be worth R455k in the South African market

Spiller and her partner, du Plessis, will remain in the spotlight for weeks till the South African fighter faces Khamzat Chimaev next month

Vasti Spiller, who is the fiancée of UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis, has recently showed off another expensive ride on social media.

Du Plessis proposed to Spiller on his 31st birthday in January as he took his relationship with his spouse to another level.

Dricus Du Plessis and Vasti Spiller after victory against Sean Strickland in the UFC 312 event. Photo: Jeff Bottari.

The soon-to-be married South African couple are often seen spending a lot of time together since they started dating two years ago, and she's always been present at her partner's bouts, especially the recent one against Strickland in Australia.

The South African MMA star's bout with the American fighter earned him a huge cash prize, and he's expected to earn more when he fights Khamzat Chimaev in August 2025.

Vasti Spiller flaunts a R455k Jetour model car

Spiller, in a recent post on Instagram, was spotted driving an expensive Jetour X70 Plus.

The UFC middleweight champion's partner is a brand ambassador of the Chinese automobile company, just like her fiancé is a brand ambassador for Mercedes-Benz alongside Springboks stars Eben Etzebeth and Siya Kolisi.

She recently flaunted her Jetour Dashing car, which was branded with her name on it.

Vasti Spiller cruised in a Jetour X70 plus car in a recent post on social media. Photo: vasti_spiller

According to Jetour, in the caption of the video they posted on Instagram, the price of the car starts from R454,900, and it can be more depending on the specifications you want your ride to come with.

In the comment section of Jetour's post, Spiller wrote: 'The best'.

Jetour X70 Plus specifications

According to Jetour.co.za, the X70 Plus comes with seating for 7 passengers and measures 4,724 mm in length, 1,900 mm in width, and 1,720 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,720 mm and a ground clearance of 200mm.

The gross vehicle mass is 2,076 kg. It features a 57-litre fuel tank and provides a maximum luggage capacity of 1,680 litres when all seats are folded down.

The driver’s seat is electrically adjustable in six ways, while the passenger seat offers manual four-way adjustment. The interior rearview mirror features manual dimming.

The vehicle is also fitted with an SQRE4T15C engine, featuring a displacement of 1,498 cc.

The engine produces a maximum power output of 115 kW at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque of 230 Nm between 1,750 and 4,000 rpm, while the top speed is 180 km/h.

It has a combined fuel consumption of 7.8 litres per 100 kilometres and produces 179 grams of CO₂ emissions per kilometre. The engine runs on petrol and complies with Euro V emission standards.

It also comes with 235/55R19 wheels at both the front and rear. It includes a non-full-size spare wheel.

Braking is managed by ventilated disc brakes at the front and solid disc brakes at the rear. The front suspension system uses a MacPherson strut design, while the rear features a multi-link independent suspension setup.

Spiller celebrates relationship anniversary with Du Plessis

Briefly News earlier reported that Vasti Spiller shared a lovely post on social media to celebrate the two years anniversary of her relationship with du Plessis.

The South African fighter is always spotted with his partner at all his bout since they started dating in 2023.

