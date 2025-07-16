South African musician DJ Maphorisa has teased a new business venture he is planning to launch soon

The Amapiano pioneer was advertising his upcoming show with his partner in crime, Kabza De Small

This is just another addition to his growing business ventures outside the music industry

DJ Maphorisa has announced a new luxury brand called Mad Money.

Source: Instagram

If he is not cooking chart-topping anthems in the studio, DJ Maphorisa is growing his empire.

Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe, affectionately known as DJ Maphorisa, recently teased his latest business venture. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, 15 July 2025, Phori reminded people that it is going down at the Loftus Stadium in August.

He and his partner in crime, Kabza De Small, will be hosting the Scorpion Kings Live with Friends music festival at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium. Madumane, who was dripping in Burberry head to toe, also used the opportunity to advertise his soon-to-be announced business venture.

In his Instagram post, he shared a snippet of his luxury rolling paper brand, Mad Money, featuring his face prominently displayed across the brand. He also showed off the Mad Money merchandise that some fans are eager to get their hands on.

DJ Maphorisa has announced his new luxury brand, Mad Money.

Source: Instagram

Mzansi awaits Phori's merch drop

Some fans are eager to find out about the items and their availability. Some are counting down the days untill 29 August 2025, when he and Kabza make history.

Kgosii Molefi asked:

"When are we going to get those Rizal?"

Lawd Bengo said:

"Maphorisa is very expensive. I hope the merch isn't, though."

Mah Khanyile exclaimed:

"I need that t-shirt, ASAP!"

Elize Ntoyi asked:

"Where do we buy the MadMoney merchandise?

Megalee OVO said:

"Mad Money, where can we get that T-shirt?"

Offx Maria_m hyped:

"We are making it happen for real. We will be there. Let's fill up the stadium."

Big Deal Namz noted:

"I love how the artists are more mature than some of the volatile listeners…here’s Lawd chilling with Burna Boy."

Check out the rest of Phori's posts below:

Kabza wants to make history

Phori and Kabza have cemented their names as pioneers in the genre. Now, they announced a music festival, which will unite 50,000 yanos lovers from all over the country.

After announcing the much-anticipated concert, Kabza called on his friend to help him make history. "Let's make history, my boy," Kabza hyped.

They also pride themselves on being gamechangers, with Kabza saying, "This is more than a show, it is a celebration of where we come from. It is a declaration of where we are going. Amapiano changed our lives. Now, we take it higher. The world needs to feel it. We are the sound of now. This is our time."

Phori, on the other hand, wants to unite the genre by making world-class music instead of unnecessary division.

"We have built something that belongs to us. It is our sound, our voice, our movement. It is about unity, culture, power and world-class music. It is history in the making. This is not just a South African story. It is an African story, a township story and a global story."

DJ Maphorisa almost gets into fight with producer

