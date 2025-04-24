Amapiano music giants Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa are gearing up for their much-anticipated music festival

The music duo have announced their first-ever Scorpion Kings Live with Friends event taking place in August

In a recent X post, Kabza De Small called on his friend DJ Maphorisa to help him make history

Kabza De Small and Maphorisa are gearing up for their historic Scorpion Kings Live with Friends.

Source: Instagram

Amapiano music lovers are in for a treat as Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa have reprised their roles as the Scorpion Kings.

Kabza De Small wants to make history

This week, the Scorpion Kings announced the much-anticipated music festival, Scorpion Kings Live with Friends, a first in the Amapiano music fraternity.

In his X post, Kabza De Small asked his DJ Maphorisa to help him make history as he posted a promo video for the event.

"Let's make history, my boy," Kabza hyped.

The music festival will take place at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, and it is expected to pull over 50,000 partygoers. It will take place on Friday, 29 August 2025.

Kabza and Phori shed light on the event

The two musicians spoke at length about their festival, saying they are looking to elevate the genre. As one of the pioneers of Amapiano, the two said the game changed their lives for the better.

Kabza De Small said: "This is more than a show, it is a celebration of where we come from. It is a declaration of where we are going. Amapiano changed our lives. Now, we take it higher. The world needs to feel it. We are the sound of now. This is our time."

For DJ Maphorisa, he emphasised the importance of unity and embracing the Amapiano culture:

"We have built something that belongs to us. It is our sound, our voice, our movement. It is about unity, culture, power and world-class music. It is history in the making. This is not just a South Afican story. It is an Africa story, a township story and a global story."

Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa are gearing up for their show.

Source: Instagram

Mzansi is ready for the music festival

People cannot wait to experience Amantombazane, Vula Vala, and Nana Thula live.

@cnehshuga cried:

"Oh my faves bethuna. Y’all saved us during lockdown."

@Givenkazeni shared:

"We WILL be there."

@Tshepo_Ranko exclaimed:

"This is so necessary for the game right now! We’re about to be FED."

@kay_mahapa shared:

"Scorpion Kings are now stadium status. Long overdue, well deserved. I hope the gents and their teams put on a world-class show. This one is bigger than all of us! 29 August 2025, Loftus. WE WILL BE THERE!"

@uKilla_K said:

"You guys could have easily chosen FNB Stadium."

@Yummy_p_said:

"Let me tell you for free?? I WILL be there, come rain or shine angina ndaba."

@KgomotsoMo21820 stated:

"Phori must wear a doek on this day. It's gonna be so iconic."

