Kabza De Small recently silenced rumours of a fallout with DJ Maphorisa by announcing their upcoming Scorpion Kings project

The Amapiano duo revealed the new project, Kings Will Rise , scheduled for release on 29 August 2025, ending speculation of a feud

Fans expressed excitement for the collaboration, with many praising their long-standing partnership and dismissing allegations of a rift

Kabza De Small silenced all the haters with his recent post. The Amapiano star seemingly poured cold water on allegations of beef between him and DJ Maphorisa by announcing an upcoming Scorpion Kings project.

Kabza De Small announced new project

Save the date! The Kings of Amapiano, Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa, have been cooking, and the project is almost ready. Kabza had the streets wilding when he revealed that they have a new project on the way, despite rumours of their fallout after they allegedly unfollowed each other on social media. Kabza has been busy creating new hits alongside top stars, including Spirit of Praise.

Taking to his X page, the Imithandazo hitmaker teased the project dubbed Kings Will Rise, scheduled to be released on 29 August 2025. Watch the video below:

Fans react to Scorpion Kings' upcoming project

Social media users can't wait for their favs, Scorpion Kings' upcoming work. Many noted that Kabza's announcement meant that there was no bad blood between him and his long-time friend and colleague, DJ Maphorisa.

@MegaHive024 said:

"Why did I see this after @ChrisExcel102 tweet about you and Phori fighting?"

@ForbesPhemo commented:

"The goats, the men who carried amapiano since 2019, if u know u know🔥🔥🐐🐐"

@Lani_SA1011 added:

"Sorry to disappoint you haters, the Phori and Kabza friendship is far from being over."

@tebogo_leso said:

"Ehh, so the Scorpion Kings are making a comeback now? 👀 #KingsWillRise"

@terrenceeleven added:

"Culture and heritage: their impact depends on who represents them and how they are showcased. It's possible to create a more powerful psyop than theirs. Ola🤟"

@maxthecyclone wrote:

"Now y'all look dumb for assuming they were beefing 😂"

What happened between Kabza and Phori

Kabza and DJ Maphorisa hogged headlines following allegations that they had unfollowed each other on Instagram. The stars have been partners for years and collaborated on several hit songs, albums and shows.

Fans noted that Phori and Kabza's fallout was not a surprise, especially following allegations that Phori exploited Kabza. The stars never confirmed nor denied the reports that they had fallen out.

Kabza De Small announces new album, Bab'Motha Part 1

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kabza De Small has announced the release date of his highly anticipated album Bab’Motha Part 1. The beloved Amapiano producer ended 2024 on a high as he was crowned the most-streamed artist in Mzansi on Spotify on New Year’s Eve.

Kabza De Small kept fans entertained in 2024 with songs like Imithandazo featuring Mthunzi, which became the most-streamed song in South Africa that year. Despite the critically acclaimed singles, fans were clamouring for an album, and Kabza De Small has finally revealed the release details.

