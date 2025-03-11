Drama ensued as the two Amapiano giants Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa unfollowed each other on Instagram

The news about the duo unfollowing each other went viral on social media, leaving many fans stunned

This came after another popular Amapiano duo Murumba Pitch decided to part ways and pursue solo careers

Kabza and Phori unfollowed each other on social media.

Source: Instagram

Bathong, will the drama ever end in the Amapiano industry? Could be the end of Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa? Drama recently ensued after reports that the two stars have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

An online user @PianoConnectSA announced on their Twitter (X) page that the Scorpion Kings duo have unfollowed each other and also Phori has also deleted all the pictures he had of him and Kabza on his page.

"Dj Maphorisa and Kabza De Small have unfollowed each other on Instagram."

See the post below:

Netizens react to the stars unfollowing each other

Many netizens reacted to the two stars unfollowing each other on social media. Here are some of the comments below:

@TshxpoFS said:

"Now Kabza De Small must rekindle his friendship with Kelvin Momo. They should do a joint album of good amapiano music and keep it moving, not this work, and I will add ft. Maphorisa."

@IrisJulianne commented:

"It's been a long time coming."

@miganCleb responded:

"We will go back to the actual piano, the original piano. Not this wishiwishi nonsense. Something soweto, shasha, nea pearl, Mlindo the vocalist... name the genuine piano starter rest in peace Mpura."

@TellUnknown replied:

"When you have a toxic individual in your life ain’t nothing wrong with choosing peace and letting them go."

Drama ensued between Kabza De Small and Phori.

Source: Instagram

Murumba pitch duo part ways

Meanwhile, Many netizens have wondered what went down between their favourite Amapiano duo Murumba Pitch as they recently announced their immediate split.

Earlier in March 2025, the Wena Dali hitmakers and duo Murumba Pitch made an announcement that left many netizens shook on social media. The two stars issued an immediate media statement about them going separate ways after reaching a mutual agreement to pursue their solo careers and other opportunities.

According to ZiMoja, a close friend to the duo revealed that they had reached a breaking point where they couldn't resolve their matters.

"Friends and colleagues fight; it's normal, but they just reached a breaking point where they can't resolve matters. They have different visions; I think they fulfilled their purpose as a duo; it was maybe the right time to just pursue solo careers."

Kabza De Small and Phori criticised for not giving back

Earlier in the year, Amapiano royalty Scorpion Kings have landed in hot water for allegedly not helping those in need. The issue was discussed on the Piano Pulse podcast, which is a part of Mac G’s Podcast and Chill network.

The hosts suggested that DJ Maphorisa and Kabza should start programs to help those in need from their communities and the country. Social media users were quick to defend the stars. Many said they were not entitled to help people. Others suggested that maybe the hitmakers help the less privileged, but never announce it on social media.

DJ Maphorisa on Nigerian star Wizkid's influence on his success

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that one-half of Scorpion King, DJ Maphorisa, opened up about the success of the Amapiano music genre and how he hopped on to the sound while it was underground.

While on an international interview on BBC News Africa, DJ Maphorisa took it back to when Amapiano was yet to be discovered.

