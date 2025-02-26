DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small faced criticism on the Piano Pulse podcast for allegedly not giving back to their communities despite their success

Social media users defended the Amapiano stars, arguing that charity should not require public acknowledgement and that celebrities are not obligated to give back

Other South African stars like Makhadzi, Black Coffee, and DJ Shimza have publicly contributed to charitable causes, supporting students and underprivileged communities

Social media users have surprisingly shown support for DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small after the two stars were called out for not giving back to society despite their success.

Fans have defended DJ Maphorisa after they were accused of not giving back. Image: @kabelomotha and @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Kabza De Small and Phori criticised for not giving back

Amapiano royalty Scorpion Kings have landed in hot water for allegedly not helping those in need. The issue was discussed on the Piano Pulse podcast, which is a part of Mac G’s Podcast and Chill network.

The hosts suggested that DJ Maphorisa and Kabza should start programs to help those in need from their communities and the country. Watch the video below:

Fans defend Phori and Kabza

Social media users were quick to defend the stars. Many said they were not entitled to help people. Others suggested that maybe the hitmakers help the less privileged, but never announce it on social media.

@Ndinonak said:

"What if they do and they don’t preach about it or have photo ops like most do? Charity is not about preaching that you gave back, neither is social responsibility."

@SamAxel18 commented:

"Provoking, and tough conversations that need to be held, and some people held accountable!"

@ape_blak added:

"Why should they give back?"

@mzamogalore wrote:

"People who get their support from the community should indeed give back to the community. They are nit forced to but it's an act of kindness from them showing love to the people they take from. Sfiso is right those guys are just taking and taking."

@tshegsta1 said:

"It'll be helpful to know which community-uplifting initiatives have they started."

@ngixwayile said:

"You people expect a lot from celebrities. They're only expertise is the entertainment space they operate in. Bayekeni."

Social media users rallied behind DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small. Image: @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Celebrities who have given back to communities

South African celebrities have hearts of gold. Many have revealed the charitable work they do for different communities.

Makhadzi made her fans proud when she offered to pay registration fees for 20 students. DJ Black Coffee's foundation also started a back-to-school initiative.

DJ Shimza donated 2000 pairs of school shoes for pupils in Tembisa through his foundation. Rami Chuene assisted Matric students with stunning gowns.

DJ Maphorisa on Nigerian star Wizkid's influence on his success

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that one-half of Scorpion King, DJ Maphorisa, opened up about the success of the Amapiano music genre and how he hopped on to the sound while it was underground.

While on an international interview on BBC News Africa, DJ Maphorisa took it back to when Amapiano was yet to be discovered.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News