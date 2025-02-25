Award-winning international DJ and musician DJ Karri bragged about his longevity in the music business

DJ Karri posted a picture of him and Black Coffee from back in the day, and he appreciated the star

Fans are hoping for a feature among the two stars, saying it is long overdue considering the fact that they are friends

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

DJ Karri hailed DJ Black Coffee. Image: @DjKarrii_/XOupa Bopape via Getty Images

Source: UGC

How far back DJ Karri and Black Coffee go

DJ Karri shared an X post recently saying he is grateful for having enjoyed such longevity in the game. He posted a throwback photo of him and Black Coffee at Club Africa. He also posted a flyer from 2009 which states that he was the resident DJ. Karri recently trended after helping a homeless man enter the music industry.

"I’ve been in this game for too long, even today I’m still in it. Thank you, Lord for the blessings and protection. I will forever remain humble."

Check out the X post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Fans react to DJ Karri's post about Black Coffee

Netizens, especially those who have loved through this period, attending such parties, reminisced on the good old days. Some are confident that DJ Karri will find a home in Afrotech if he continues staying by Black Coffee's side.

@NdabeLit said:

"Lepara let me give you some advice. Start playing Afrotech, Grootman will put you on. I mean this."

@PulengKagis shared:

"Yplifting fellow musicians is Black Coffee's thing mos. Some of us only got to know Tiger of Sweden just before covid."

@dizzybuddyza laughed:

"The things I have seen in this club."

@smishDizzy advised:

"That R10 entrance gig might bang one day if we have it in Pretoria. All proceeds go to rehabilitate Nyaope/drug addicts."

@ThembaSindane10 said:

"The events you used to do in PTA Channel M were lit. That's where I saw Coffee play live for the first time."

@MadumanaOneTree asked:

"I know you from channel M, when we were at peak of groove. You've been in the game for some time, keep going. May the good Lord be with you and expand your work and touch many more lives."

@BaloyiGivem reminisced:

"I remember Black Coffee play Kwanele by Thandiswa Mazwai. They used to call it, day party."

@Darrenmocha said:

"I remember this day. I even lost my Blackberry."

@Dl_Ledwaba shared:

"You have been in the game, carry on doing the good work to those who need and may you also expand and live on."

DJ Karri's advice to soccer stars leaves SA gushing

In a previous report from Briefly News, community leader and music legend DJ Karri shared a piece of advice to Kaizer Chiefs stars. He told them to invest in property before buying sports cars when they admired his VW Golf 8R.

His wisdom garnered him praise online, with many people applauding his encouragement for young people to prioritise tangible assets over luxury purchases especially those in the sports field.

This comes after South African soccer stars flaunted their expensive cars, with recent purchases ranging from R500K to R2.8 million.

Source: Briefly News