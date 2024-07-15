DJ Karri and Solly Moholo helped a homeless man, Dan Malungane, pursue his dream of becoming a gospel singer

DJ Karri shared a video on Instagram showing the man and Solly Moholo singing together and explained how he connected with Malungane in Pretoria

Social media praised both DJ Karri and Solly Moholo for their efforts in making the man's dream come true

Veteran gospel singer Solly Moholo and DJ Karri have received praise for helping a homeless man who wanted to become a gospel singer. DJ Karri shared a heartwarming clip on social media.

Solly Moholo and DJ Karri have been applauded for assisting an upcoming musician. Image: @djkarri

Source: Instagram

DJ Karri and Solly Moholo help homeless man

A homeless man may be Mzansi's next biggest gospel singer, thanks to the support and assistance of veteran gospel singer Solly Moholo and DJ Karri.

The DJ took to his Instagram page to share a video of the man and Solly Moholo singing together. He also narrated how he connected the two after meeting the man living in Pretoria's streets. He wrote:

"Meet Dan Malungane from Bronkhorstspruit, who stays in the streets of Pretoria; he approached me the other day in Pretoria streets about his gospel singing career.

"Today I took him to Solly Moholo to team up with me and help him further about his music career ✊."

Mzansi hails Solly and DJ Karri for helping a man

Social media users were touched by the story of how DJ Karri pulled some strings to have Solly Moholo meet up with an upcoming gospel singer. Fans said he helped make a dream come true.

@whalebrilo said:

"You can see it in his eyes gore he’s singing from the heart. "

@alex_hustler_603 added:

"Aaah Bonna my bra in me you won a fan a supporter love what you do bro let me know how we can help as well dawg."

@tshidi_makgolane commented:

"Your hard work won't gò unnoticed ❤️❤️"

@smoonthy wrote:

"Oh Karri. May the good Lord keep you and continue to bless you. Your heart.❤️"

DJ Stokie drops his long-awaited album Immortal

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Stokie kept his promise and finally released his highly-anticipated album, Immortal, which has fans going nuts.

After months of waiting, fans can finally feast on DJ Stokie's latest masterpiece, the Immortal album.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News