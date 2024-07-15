Gogo Maweni and Sabelo Mgube tied the knot in a lavish traditional marriage ceremony over the weekend

Gogo Maweni shared pictures of the event on Instagram, expressing gratitude to her family, in-laws, and friends

Mzansi congratulated Gogo Maweni on social media with heartwarming messages celebrating the couple's union

Congratulations are in order for Mzansi's flamboyant sangoma and reality TV star Makgotso Lee-Anne Mokopo, popularly known as Gogo Maweni, who tied the knot over the weekend.

Gogo Maweni posted pictures from her traditional marriage ceremony. Image: @dr_maweni

Gogo Maweni and Sabelo Mgube ties the knot

Gogo Maweni is officially off the market after her marriage to Sabelo Mgube. The stars, who have been together for a few years, married over the weekend.

Taking to her Instagram page, the controversial reality TV star shared pictures from her lavish traditional marriage ceremony. The pictures showed her husband, mother, family and her in-laws. She wrote:

"Yesterday was definitely a day to remember ❤️ My family, in-laws and friends Siyabonga "

Mzansi congratulates Gogo Maweni

Social media users seemed genuinely happy for the sweet couple. Many flooded the star's timeline with heartwarming congratulatory messages.

@blaquerose_scarlette said:

"This is So Beautiful You Deserve It And All The Blessings Coming Through This Era"

@jennifer_manaka commented:

"Congratulations, my darling. Blessings upon blessings. Re batla so. ❤️❤️❤️"

@thabi3876 wrote:

"Love I have for you, my queen bona o dese in everything."

@thee_alicia_rau said:

"Congratulations, my friend the next upcoming one, I’m definitely there."

@afiba_m wrote:

"Congratulations, my dear friend- this is gonna be the best wedding ever."

@thabi3876 commented:

"Powerful couple ❤️❤️congratulations, my queen love you so much may the good Lord continue to bless you more moratiwa."

