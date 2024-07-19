Global site navigation

“Young Black Santa Clause”: Woman Shows Love to Cassper and Bakes His Face
“Young Black Santa Clause”: Woman Shows Love to Cassper and Bakes His Face

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • A woman on TikTok showed love to one of South Africa's most admired rappers, Cassper Nyovest 
  • The self-taught baker blew minds with her beautiful cake that resembled the superstar
  • Netizens had mixed emotions about the baked treat. They shared their thoughts in the comments 

A talented lady, Kurhula Makhuvele, turned Cassper Nyovest into a yummy treat.

Baker makes Cassper Nyovest's face look yummy
A talented baker showed Cassper Nyovest love by baking her face. Image: @Black Capitalist/Facebook/@caaper_nyovest_world_wide/Instagram
The self-taught master got praise and criticism for her special project.

Woman shows love to Cassper and bakes his face

A Mzansi woman showed love to one of South Africa's most respected rappers, Cassper Nyovest. Kurhula, a self-taught baker, made a treat that wowed Netizens.

She baked a cake with the rapper's face, which received both praise and criticism. The cake looks a lot like Casper, but because it is a baked good and not real flesh or clay, at least, it does have its effects.

A popular Facebook blog, 'Black Capitalist' shared the lady's work and captioned it:

"Meet a self-taught creative baker Kurhula Makhuvele the Founder of Fine Bakes . She bakes realistic CAKES that will fool your eyes and confuse you taste buds These cakes are inspired by various brands, food and everyday objects. Everything is CAKE, Scroll down to see the MAGIC ☎️ 0659472728."

See the post below:

Netizens react to talented baker's skills

Kurhula did a phenomenal job in baking Casper's face. The woman is famous for baking realistic cakes of people and objects. Netizens discussed her skills in the comments, and they looked a little like this:

@Buhle Nwana Da-Grace Mtunzi praised the baker:

"Rare talent."

@Nani Stoks made a joke:

"Nice...cyril looks yummy."

@Mzwandile Leon Goedeman-Henning showed the baker some love:

"Very talented keep it up."

@Sinegugu shared kind words:

"You are so talented."

@Mbali MaThusi saw real talented:

"Beautiful very creative."

@King Tutan Khamun wants more for the baker:

"Wow amazing!! We need to export this talent."

