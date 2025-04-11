One of the Burgersfort boys cycling from Limpopo to Cape Town showed off his ripped body after a portion of the long journey

The gents have cycled over 850km and have done the cause to raise health awareness, gaining fans across the country

People across the country gave the gent a massive shout-out and applauded the men for their determination

One of the Burgersfort boys cycling to Cape Town showed how the journey had made him ripped. Images: gautabmx

One of the cyclists from Burgersfort traveling to Cape Town showed off how ripped the journey had made him so far. The gent shared a picture of himself with a shirt, flexing his muscles, and South Africans were happy to see him pushing and getting stronger.

A long way to go

The gent shared the post of the gautabmx TikTok account, where the journey of the cyclists is being documented. Ever since their journey began, the account has grown in followers and likes. Many people who recognise the team of boys love to stop and offer them some assistance. Some even take selfies with them.

See the video below:

A mission for a good cause

The gents are cycling from Limpopo to Cape Town to raise health awareness. The dudes have been documenting their trip since they left their neighbourhood in Limpopo. The rest of South Africa has gotten wind of what they are doing, and various supporters who have spotted them young and ambitious men have helped them out on their journey.

The gents plan to travel a distance of 1600km. Image: South_agency

The guys have had many pitfalls throughout their journey, but have pushed through all the set backs. The difficult parts of their journey involves the highways they all have to travel on. South Africans love the determination the gents show.

See the comments below:

Raws said:

"Keep on going Bois. Gauta, De Goat and Queen Of The Road. You proved to us that it starts with taking a risk 💪🏽💯🙏🏼"

Phakathwayo mentioned:

"Gauta BMX you have inspired me so I watched your previous post. I like your determination.🙏"

mnqwenomatomela59 commented:

"They're now at Leeu gamnka. Yes I can say they'll sleep in between prins albert or Leignsburg. Guys, there's wind that side but it's not bad."

De Lu posted:

"This man is fit and strong 💪 That's why he took the challenge. Well done Gents."

motsiri_lamilton_17 shared:

"Girls will start crawling to your inbox stay focused bafana😂"

Kat.666_RSA🌏 asked:

"Can we hide this from our girlfriends?🤣"

blessmcbride said:

"Most of us really undermined the idea and now we are supporting them. God forgive us and teach us to be humble and not undermine people and their dreams."

