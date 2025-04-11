A young man named Kasongo received massive cheers at his VUT graduation when his name was called, thanks to the viral song that shares his name

The moment was captured on video by content creator @siyabavusa.alexfm, showing the entire hall erupting with excitement when Kasongo walked to the podium

South Africans celebrated this light-hearted moment, with many commenting on how the name Kasongo has become famous across the country because of the song

One gent shared a clip of recent VUT graduates celebrating when one student, Kasongo, was called up on stage. Images: @siyabavusa.alexfm

A University of Vaal (VUT) graduate named Kasongo became an instant celebrity at his graduation ceremony when his name caused the entire crowd to erupt in cheers. Facebook user @siyabavusa.alexfm shared the uplifting video on Facebook mid-April, capturing the moment when a simple name created an unforgettable graduation memory.

In the video, a young gentleman is seen waiting at the podium for his name to be called during the graduation ceremony at VUT. The moment "Kasongo" is announced, the crowd goes wild with recognition. This is all because his name matches the title of a famous song that went viral in 2024.

Fellow students immediately jumped to their feet, with many shouting the lyrics of the song and hollering in excitement. The entire hall erupted in cheers as Kasongo walked forward to receive his qualification and graduation colours, clearly enjoying his unexpected moment of fame.

The video was shared with the caption:

"Finally We Know Who KASONGO IS ❤️ He Graduated Today at VUT 🇿🇦 Congratulations KASONGO 🎓Musanda Foundation - Making Education Fashionable ✨🎓✨"

The story behind the viral Kasongo song

The song Kasongo that gave this graduate his moment of fame has an interesting history. It was performed by the band Super Mazembe, a Congolese group that moved to Kenya in 1974. The band created the song after visiting their friend Kasongo's home in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

When they arrived, they found only Kasongo's wife, who told them she hadn't seen her husband for days. With no internet or phones commonly available at that time, the band members decided to send him a message through music, hoping it would reach him.

They composed the song in Kasongo's living room, with lyrics asking him to come home because his wife was worried about him. The song was recorded and became a hit. Years later, in 2024, Kasongo experienced a massive revival when it became a viral sensation on TikTok and other social media platforms.

The real Kasongo wa Kanema, who inspired the original song, passed away a few years ago and was buried at Lang'ata Cemetery. But his name lives on, and not just in the viral song but now also in the memorable graduation of this young South African.

VUT graduates went viral after they all erupted in cheers when one student, Kasongo, was called up on stage. Images: @siyabavusa.alexfm

SA reacts to Kasongo's graduation

The comment section was filled with excitement and good wishes for the graduate with the famous name:

@Pulane Podile celebrated:

"Congratulations to you kasongo yeah, mombhadi nanga🍾🥂"

@Phasani Livhuwani asked:

"What is Kasongo, help?"

@Lesego Jacob Power explained:

"Phasani Livhuwani Kasongo is a guy who left home, and his wife kept on asking and crying where Kasongo is. A band then wrote the song Kasongo ye long ago. In 2024, that song became famous. It's a song about a wife crying for her husband, Kasongo."

@Otsile Starag Sera-ragontse shared:

"From Zambia, right? I met one Kasongo from Zambia, and he told me that whenever someone heard his name, they will sing the Kasongo song 🤣🤣"

@Luckiess Hunadi Mamekwa joked:

"😂School children will always be school children."

@Thabo Matota complimented:

"Kasongo is handsome and educated."

Other graduates making waves

Briefly News recently reported on a graduate who was overcome with emotion during his ceremony, breaking down in tears on stage.

recently reported on a graduate who was overcome with emotion during his ceremony, breaking down in tears on stage. A humorous graduate had South Africans in stitches when he was spotted at a nightclub still wearing his cap and gown.

DJ Shimza earned widespread praise after celebrating the graduation of his 2024/2025 intern class through his Shimuzic Foundation.

