“Why Am I Crying Too?”: Graduate Cries on Stage in Video, SA Sends Love and Well Wishes
by  Siphesihle Z Luthango 3 min read
  • A graduate got emotional during his graduation ceremony, and people across the country sent the gent some well wishes
  • Education is a significant milestone for any young person in the country, and many within the youth sadly don't get to wear a cap and gown
  • South Africans were feeling over the moon for the young man, and some who knew him gave him a massive shout-out

South Africans were happy for a graduate who got emotional on stage.
A graduate cried tears of joy on stage and SA adored the sweet moment. Images: Tatiana Meteleva/ Getty Images, vut_official
A graduate broke down in tears on stage during his graduation ceremony and South Africans felt the joy he was feeling. Several people in the comment section seemed to know the man and what he had to go through to get his degree.

Education is the key

The Vaal University of Technology's TikTok account shared the clip of the emotional gent. He knelt down at one point and then was assisted back up by the man giving him his graduation sash. The crying gent then composed himself and stood proud. The account posted the clip with a caption that read:

"It really has been a long journey! Congratulations VUT Alumni 👨🏾‍🎓"

Watch the clip below:

A rite of passage

Many South African youth dream of graduating from a tertiary institution. Sadly, tertiary studies are difficult to come across for the majority. Even though that's the case, the Vaal University of Technology showcases the students that have graduated, bringing hope and inspiration to those looking to graduate.

Very few South Africans hold a tertiary qualification.
Getting a tertiary qualification is no easy task in South Africa. Image: Paul Bradbury
Not only are many South Africans unable to attend university, but the institutions also struggle to keep up with all the applications they receive each year. Furthermore, the dropout rate before finishing matric is very high.

South Africans were very happy for the emotional graduate, and those who knew him wished him all the best.

Read the comments below:

Phala Phala & Dollar said:

"So sad because such people have went through a lot during his journey 😢 Not easy, because some don't have parents to support their achievements."

karabo Edward Mashaphu mentioned:

"Flashbacks of hardships, challenges and rollercoaster rides 🎢 He overcame and conquered to get the qualification. Not easy at all, we understand🙏🏽"

papa Gee commented:

"Well done my nephew, your dedication and diligent efforts have culminated in a noteworthy achievement, eliciting a sense of pride and admiration."

Stacey Paulse shared:

"Undergraduate is not for the weak honestly. The consistency, the persevere and the patience throughout the hardship! Congratulations boy you did it!"

sweetpotato668 mentioned:

"Another day of crying with strangers 😭😭 And we thank the man behind for whispering whatever he said to him 😢"

Wendy posted:

"Congratulations💃💃💃 To think I went through this journey. Sleepless nights, study after study. Being insulted by lectures only to work at retail😭"

Tshilidzi Priority said:

"Am I the only one who watched this more than 5 times? 😭❤️"

